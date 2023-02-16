The 2023 NHL Stadium Series is headed to North Carolina as the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals will play outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Not only are the Hurricanes hosting an outdoor game for the first time in franchise history, but this is their first time playing in one as well. The Capitals, on the other hand, have been in this position several times before. This will be their fourth appearance in an outdoor game, and they have hosted two.

When the Hurricanes and Capitals take the ice on NC State's campus, they will do so in jerseys specifically designed for this event. Carolina will rock an all-black look, and Washington has chosen to feature its secondary "weagle" logo on the front of the jersey.

Coming into this game, the Hurricanes are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and they will try to maintain their lead atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have hit a bit of a skid, but they are still holding onto the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Even without Alex Ovechkin, who is mourning the death of his father, Washington will be desperate to pick up a big two points in the playoff race.

Here is how to watch the Stadium Series clash between the Hurricanes and Capitals:

2023 NHL Stadium Series

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, N.C.

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Players to watch

Martin Necas, RW, Carolina Hurricanes: Necas is in his fourth full season with the Hurricanes, and the 24-year-old forward has taken a big step forward in his development. Necas has already set new career highs in goals (21) and points (47), and he needs just two more assists to set a new career high in that category as well. Necas has thrived in an expanded role, and he is one of the most fun players to watch when Carolina is in action.

Darcy Kuemper, G, Washington Capitals: The Capitals will be clear underdogs in this game, especially with Alex Ovechkin expected to be out. That means Kuemper will likely have a big workload against a Hurricanes team that is nothing short of dominant at five-on-five. After winning a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season, Kuemper has provided the Caps with stable goaltending, and he will need to be at his best on Saturday night.

Brent Burns, D, Carolina Hurricanes: The 37-year-old Burns was traded to the Hurricanes in the offseason, and the change of scenery has fueled a major resurgence for him. Burns has posted 11 goals and 27 assists this season, and Carolina has controlled play at five-on-five with him on the ice. On top of his exceptional play, Burns has one of the best personalities and best beards in the league.