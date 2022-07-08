The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract, the team announced Thursday. Fleury is now signed through the 2023-24 season.

Fleury was slated to become an unrestricted free agent when the NHL free agency period opens on July 14.

An All-Star in 2020-21, Fleury was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Wild in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick prior to the 2022 trade deadline. In the 2021-22 season, Fleury put together a 28-23-5 record to go along with a 2.90 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage. It marked the 13th time that Fleury recorded at least 25 wins in a season. Only Martin Brodeur (15) and Patrick Roy (14) have recorded more 25-win seasons than Fleury.

Following the trade, Fleury posted a 9-2-0 record, a 2.74 goals-against-average, and a .913 save percentage in 11 regular-season games with the Wild.

Fleury sits in third place on the NHL's all-times goaltending wins list with 520, behind only Brodeur (691) and Roy (551). The veteran netminder has a 520-299-85 record to go along with a 2.57 goals-against-average, a .913 save percentage and 71 shutouts in 939 career games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Blackhawks, and Wild.

Fleury won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender for his performance during the 2020-21 campaign. The 37-year old posted a 26-10-0 record, a career-best 1.98 goals-against-average, and a .928 save percentage that season.