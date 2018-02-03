WATCH: Father of three sex abuse victims tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, is hearing from more of his victims in court this week at his third sentencing hearing in as many months. The sentencing hearing in an Eaton County, Mich., courtroom follows the emotionally-charged seven-day sentencing hearing last month where more than 150 women confronted Nassar.

Some of those victims didn't hesitate to condemn both the ex-doctor and the institutions that employed him, while others extended forgiveness to Nassar, who was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison.

On Friday, a father of three victims, was granted an opportunity to speak in court, and after doing so, he tried to attack Nassar himself.

As documented on CNN and ESPN's "Outside The Lines", Randall Margraves first requested that Judge Janice Cunningham grant him "five minutes in a locked room" with the admitted abuser.

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," Margraves said. "Would you give me one minute?"

When Cunningham inevitably declined, Margraves said, "Well, I'm going to have to ... " before charging the stand on a straight line for Nassar. At least one of Margraves' daughters covered her face in shock as police swarmed on Margraves and ultimately brought the distraught father to the ground, restraining him and then escorting him out of the proceeding.

"I want that son of a bitch!" Margraves shouted as he was restrained, later asking the courtroom police what they'd do if Nassar had abused their family and telling the judge that she'd never been in this situation.

BREAKING: Judge: `No way' she'll punish father of three Nassar victims who tried to attack disgraced doctor in Michigan court. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2018

The scene is volatile but, mostly, tragic -- an eruption of emotion amid a proceeding already weighed down by heartbreak. The look on the face of Margraves' daughter even before her father's attempt to go after Nassar, in fact, tells it all: She mouths the word "no" when her father begins requesting time alone with the ex-doctor, and she can also be seen muttering, "Dad, stop," before the incident unfolds.

Before his first abuse hearing, Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography.