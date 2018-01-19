Olympian Aly Raisman addresses Larry Nassar in sex abuse case: 'You are nothing'

A day after McKayla Maroney addressed former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, Aly Raisman took to the stand to deliver her victim statement at Nassar's sentencing. Nassar, who said on Thursday in a letter that the statements were harmful for his mental health, had to listen as Raisman gave her statement, one of more than 125 women to do so.

"Larry, you do realize now that we -- this group of women -- you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time are now a force, and you are nothing," she began, looking up at Nassar as she finished the sentence. As Raisman gave her statement, she intermittently looked up at Nassar.

"Realizing you're a victim of sexual abuse is really hard to put into words," she said. "I cannot adequately capture the level of disgust I feel when I think about how this happened."

As her statement continued, Raisman called Nassar "Larry" numerous times. She told Nassar that he abused the "power and trust" that he was given, adding that she wasn't sure she'd ever be able to grasp how he violated her.

Raisman confronts Nassar in court on Thursday. USATSI

She also addressed Nassar's complaint about having to hear the victim statements, in which Nassar accused Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of creating a "four-day media circus."

"As for your letter yesterday, you are pathetic to think that anyone would have any sympathy for you," she said. "You think this is hard for you? Imagine how all of us feel.

"All of these brave women have power, and we will use our voices to make sure you get what you deserve: A life of suffering spent replaying the words delivered by this powerful army of survivors."

Raisman also reaffirmed her love of the sport itself.

"I am also here to tell you to your face Larry: That you have not taken gymnastics away from me. I love this sport, and that love is stronger than the evil that resides in you -- and those who enabled you to hurt many people. You already know you're going away to a place where you won't be able to hurt anyone ever again. But I am here to tell you that I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is."

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the possession of child pornography, and agreed to a plea deal in which he would listen to the victim statements. Judge Aquilina has said that she will extend the trial so that every victim may get statements in if need be.