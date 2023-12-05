You might know Fanatics best as one of the world's leading destinations for professional and collegiate sports apparel, but the company has continued to redefine itself. Fanatics Sportsbook launched in August 2023 and has quickly established itself as a premier destination for sports bettors in multiple states. Fanatics Sportsbook, which is part of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, is live in Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland and Massachusetts with either a retail or online presence via its mobile app. Fanatics also has plans to expand its sports betting enterprise into new states soon, which means you may be able to enjoy Fanatics Sportsbook before long.

New to USA sports betting sites and not sure what kind of a wager to place at Fanatics Sportsbook? Legal sports betting has expanded rapidly across the country, so many fans are placing their first legal sports bets right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook is now offering a special USA sportsbook signup bonus. You can bet $20 and get $200 in FanCash*. Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee, so if you live in one of those states, you can sign up here and pick your bonus.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Fanatics Sportsbook with the newest Fanatics Sportsbook signup offer.

Over/under: One of the simplest methods of sports betting, an over/under bet is simply a wager on how many total points/runs will be scored in an individual game. In basketball, if a sportsbook sets the over/under at 219.5 points, you'll bet on whether or not the final total will finish above that number or below that number.

Race to 10: A great option if you're sure a team is going to come out of the gates hot or if you don't want your money to be tied up for an entire game, the "race to 10" bet is available typically in football and basketball. This is a wager on which team makes it to 10 points first in a given game and cashes regardless of the final outcome of the game.

No sweat bet: A popular promotional tool, a "no sweat bet" is a wager that meets stated criteria and is backed by a bonus bet guarantee. So if you bet $10 on a matchup after opting into a "no sweat bet" promotion, meet the terms and conditions, and that bet loses, you receive a $10 bonus bet that you can use on another wager.

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN. New customers only. Must place cash wager of at least $20 between November 17 at 12:00am ET and January 11 at 11:59pm ET to qualify. FanCash credited within 72 hours or qualifying wager. See full Terms in app.