Georgia lawmakers have made one of their biggest pushes yet to get Georgia sports betting legalized in the Peach State. State senators introduced a bill on January 31 that could be headed for a vote by citizens later this year if it advances with lawmakers. If approved, sports betting in Georgia would be run by a state lottery system since the state doesn't have any tribal or commercial casinos. Regardless, this latest push has sports fans hopeful that this effort to legalize Georgia mobile sports betting will be more successful than the last.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style is the simplest of them all, requiring you to select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular betting style for wagering on single player sports like title fights and golf tournaments, as well as horse and car racing.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Atlanta and Chicago at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.



Parlay: This betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win, so the risk is higher but so is the reward. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

