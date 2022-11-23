Since a Supreme Court ruling that overturned a federal ban on sports gambling in 2018, there have been 33 states that have accepted sports wagers in some fashion, while 18 have fully legalized sports betting. Kansas joined that group when Kansas sports gambling went live in September, and residents have placed almost $350 million in bets since the launch. Caesars Sportsbook KS is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits plus 1,000 Tier Credits if you use promo code GAMEFULLC when place your first bet of at least $10. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. This exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a perfect way to start betting on sports in Kansas, but this unique Caesars Sportsbook deposit code won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now and start wagering on your favorite sports at Caesars Sportsbook KS.

Caesars Sportsbook KS is now offering a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Kansas*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a first bet up to $1,250 on the house (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

There are so many ways you can place a bet at Caesars Sportsbook KS and take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer. Here are just a few of them:

Futures: The futures market allows you to place wagers on eventual outcomes in a number of sports. That includes bets on which team will win a championship in a given sport, bets on individual awards in team sports and bets on who will win events in individual sports like racing or golf.



Props: Prop betting is a broad term that generally refers to a wager placed on anything other than the final outcome in a given event. If a Kansas City wide receiver's over-under for total receiving yards is set at 57.5, that means over tickets cash if that player finishes with 58 yards or more while unders hit if the player has 57 yards or less.



Odds boost: Online sportsbooks regularly offer odds boosts that enhance the value of a given bet within the marketplace. If Kansas City is listed as the -145 favorites (bet $145 to win $100) in a big baseball game, a sportsbook might offer enhanced odds of +100 (bet $100 to win $100) on the local team to win for promotional purposes.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*KS only. 21+. Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-522-4700. Text message rates apply.

