February was another lucrative month for sports betting in Maryland, as the state saw $339.4 million wagered during the month. That ranked sixth among all states, with the five above Maryland all having larger populations. This shows the fervor of Marylanders to lay down Maryland sports betting wagers through sites like Caesars Sportsbook. Already with a brick-and-mortar location in Baltimore, Caesars Sportsbook MD now being able to partake in Maryland mobile sports betting has been a financial boon to the state.

Right now, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEPICS2 and when you deposit between $20 and $100, you get a $100 bonus bet to use if you don't win. Bets of over $100 that don't win will receive a matching bonus bet up to $1,500. Your bonus bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEPICS2 and you'll be ready to play with Caesars Sportsbook (if you are in a state where sports betting at Caesars is not allowed, you will redirect to SportsLine).

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Maryland*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEPICS2. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Alternate lines: These are lines different from the main ones posted by sportsbooks. If a team is listed as a 5-point favorite but you think they will win by much more than that, then you could bet on an alternate line of (-10), with the odds adjusting accordingly.



Even money: The mount you stand to win is the same as the amount you wager. If you make a $150 bet on even-money odds, then you would profit $150 if your bet wins.



Longshot: This is another way of saying a huge underdog. A longshot can be in the form of game betting, such as if a football team is a 20-point underdog. It can also be in the form of future betting, as a team could have longshot odds to win the championship.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code GAMEPICS2.

*MD only. 21+. New users only. Must register with eligible promo code. Super Boosts do not qualify. First wager of $20-$100 qualifies for max. bonus bet of $100. Only the first wager of more than $100 will have bet amount of qualifying wager returned if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bonus bet $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Text message rates apply.