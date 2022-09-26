Michigan residents are crazy about their sports teams, and Caesars Sportsbook Michigan is giving them more reasons to play this season. Football is back, baseball is headed to the postseason and car racing is in the middle of an exciting playoff race. With basketball and hockey about to start back up as well, now is the time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit offer and Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

With so many sports to choose from right now, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Outright: This is the easiest bet you can place, because you make one pick to win an entire sporting event and place your wager. This method is especially popular when betting on car racing, which is in the middle of its playoffs right now.

Money line: Prep for baseball postseason by betting on the money line. If Detroit is listed as a -200 favorite against Chicago, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Detroit to return $100 on that side to win. If Detroit is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet.

Against the spread: Play along with your favorite football team by placing a spread bet. If Detroit is the 7.5-point underdog against Seattle, that side must win outright or lose by 7 or fewer points to cover the spread. Seattle can cover by scoring 8 or more points as the 7.5-point favorite.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.