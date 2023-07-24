The dog days of summer are quickly coming to an end for Ohio sports betting fans. Professional football teams are starting to report to training camp, with preseason games scheduled to get underway in early August. The college football season is also on the horizon, giving the Buckeye State a plethora of ways to bet on sports in Ohio. There's also plenty of action going on at Caesars Sportsbook OH as big events are on the board almost weekly in baseball, golf, auto racing, soccer and other sports.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app, register, deposit using the promo code GAMEFULLC, and you can get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Ohio*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events:

Futures: Caesars Sportsbooks offers the opportunity to bet on which team will win the championship or other future events in a sport like football, baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, auto racing and more. For example, if Cleveland is getting +5500 odds to win the championship before the season starts, that means a $100 bet would pay out $5,500 if Cleveland were to win the title at season's end.

Same Game Parlays: Same game parlays give bettors the ability to place multiple wagers on a single game. Every bet must hit for the wager to be a winner. For instance, if you place three picks on a same game parlay for Cincinnati vs. Cleveland and only two of them are correct, the bet is a loser.

Live betting: Online betting has opened the door for sportsbooks to instantly live-update their odds as games and events unfold. So while a lot of the action comes in before games, bettors also have the option to live bet spreads, money lines, over/unders, props and more as the action unfolds.

Ready to get started?

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.