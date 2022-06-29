Starting January 1, 2023, Ohio sports betting will become a reality. The Buckeye State is still crafting regulations and rules to evaluate the risks and ensure that Ohioans are appropriately educated on how to gamble responsibly. However, residents can't wait for the opportunity to bet on sports in Ohio using their mobile phones, tablets, or any device that can access the internet. As Ohio sports fans eagerly await January 1, sportsbook operators are quickly preparing for the influx of customers throughout the state and coming up with the latest Ohio sports book promo code and Ohio sports book deposit code.

It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting. Below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Push: Sometimes, getting your money back instead of losing feels like a win. Bettors often refer to a tie as a "push" because there is no money changing hands. The bettor gets their money back, and it's like the bet never happened. This often occurs when the game ends on the line that was offered from the sportsbook.

Cover: Some of the most common wagers in sports betting are through lines or point spreads. "Cover" or "covering the spread" means the team you selected has won by enough points for you to win your wager. For example, if you bet on a team favored by 3.5 points (-3.5) and it wins by four or more, the team will have covered the spread and you have a winning ticket.

Hook: A hook is that extra half-point on any line, total, or outcome offered by the sportsbook. Commonly used to avoid ties, sportsbooks will offer 44.5 instead of 44 or 45 to make sure there is a winner or loser on the individual bet. Getting beat by the hook is missing the best by one-half point.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Ohio or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.