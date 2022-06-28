Pennsylvania sports betting has grown since it first launched in May 2019 to become one of the biggest markets in the country. With over $14 billion in betting handle coming in since being legalized, Pennsylvania sports books have brought in the third most money in the country behind only Nevada and New Jersey. Pennsylvanians are very passionate about their sports teams, so it's no surprise that a Pennsylvania sports book promo code could be so popular. Pennsylvania sports fans have plenty to wager on this time of year, with competitive baseball games happening every day and elite golf tournaments, title fights and car races happening almost every weekend. With so much going on, fans are no doubt taking advantage of the latest Pennsylvania mobile sports betting signup offers and unique online sportsbook promo codes.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Live betting: Pennsylvania online sportsbooks could let you wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, you could wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia's pro baseball teams are playing very exciting baseball right now, so it's the perfect time to try your hand at live-betting.

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the best pro golf competitions happening month, it is the perfect time to place your outright bet at a Pennsylvania online sportsbook.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a parlay, then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner.

