When the sports calendar hits August in Pennsylvania, the focus usually shifts to the upcoming football season. Despite passionate fan bases for both the state's college and pro football teams, Pennsylvanians are also keeping an eye on Philadelphia's baseball team this year.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania:

Over-Under: The term "over-under" is most often used in higher-scoring sports like football and basketball, while lower-scoring sports will use phrases like total runs (baseball) or total goals (soccer, hockey). As a bettor, you simply predict whether the total points for a game will fall over or under the predetermined number. For example, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are facing off on the diamond with the total set at 7.5. You would then bet the over if you think the teams will combine for more than 7.5 runs or fewer than 7.5 runs.

Player Props: These bets focus on the individual athletes within a sporting event. You would wager on whether they'll achieve specific statistics like scoring a touchdown or striking out at least six batters. Props can also involve a team or the entire sporting event itself. An example of the former would be betting on a team posting a clean sheet in soccer, while the latter would be predicting the total number of yellow cards in a match.

Futures: These are long-term bets that won't be resolved on the day they are placed and often aren't settled until the end of a season. Examples include making your pick on who will win the pro football championship before the season has even begun. This same type of futures bet could also be made mid-season, with the odds of the teams corresponding to how well they've played to that point. Futures can also be on a smaller scale such as betting on who will win a division, or wagering on which player will win individual league awards.

