Wyoming loves its minor league sports teams and all the pro sports clubs in neighboring states, so it's no big surprise that Wyoming sports betting is so popular in the Equality State. August is an exciting time of year for sports and a perfect time for fans to check out Wyoming mobile sports betting if they haven't already. Golf and car racing are heading into their playoffs, pro baseball is more competitive than ever, and football, basketball and hockey are gearing up for their season to start this fall. Since there is always an exciting sport in season, Wyoming sports fans are never short on exciting sporting events to wager on and take advantage of the latest Wyoming sports betting promo code.

If you haven't checked out sports betting in Wyoming, learning the most popular betting terms can seem stressful. Lucky for you, we have put together a helpful guide so you can place your first bet at legal Wyoming sportsbooks like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

To help you better understand sports betting, below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine:

Outright: Perhaps the easiest bet to place, an outright bet is when you wager on one athlete to win an entire event. With golf and car racing about to start their playoff runs, outright betting is going to be very popular in the month of August.

Money line: Baseball is the biggest sport around this time of year, so you should know how to place a money line bet. If Colorado is a -200 favorite, a $200 bet can return $100 if they win. If Arizona is listed as a +200 underdog, a $100 bet could return $200.

Futures: You don't have to wait for a season to start to bet on it, which makes futures bets so much fun. Football season hasn't started yet, but you can place a football futures bet on what team will win the division or which player will win MVP.

Where to find the best Wyoming sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Wyoming or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.