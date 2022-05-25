Wyoming continues to take advantage of the law passed last year to allow legalized Wyoming sports betting. As millions of dollars continue to pour into sportsbooks across the Cowboy State, more Wyoming sports book promo codes, deposit codes, and odds boosts are available. With the MLB season heating up and football quickly approaching, there is no better time to start learning how to bet on sports so you're ready to play. Wyoming deposit bonuses give new bettors a jumpstart into their sports betting journey. Whether you want to root for your favorite teams or against your rivals, Wyoming sports books are an excellent way to engage with the sports you love while also having a little action on the games.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Wyoming from our friends at SportsLine:

Bookmaker: A bookmaker is a person or group approved by the state to operate a sports gambling license. This group can then offer betting lines and take wagers. Each state has a different registration process to obtain a license and most states have limits on the number of bookmakers that can offer sports gambling at any one time.

Push: A push in sports betting is a tie or the bet ended without a winner. For example, in soccer, if you bet the money line on a team and the game ends in a tie, then it is a push, and you receive the amount you wagered back into your account in some cases. A push can also occur with spreads and over-unders if the game's final result lands on the exact number of the line.

Parlay: The sports bet sweeping the country is the parlay. Although risky, this is an entertaining way to bet on sports with the opportunity to win big prizes while risking little. Parlays are created by adding multiple selections or legs, such as money lines, spread bets, totals, or props, all onto one wager. However, each parlay leg must win for the bet to be a winner. Although parlays are fun, they are risky because each leg, or selection, added to the bet lowers the chance it becomes a winner.

Where to find the best Wyoming sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Wyoming or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.