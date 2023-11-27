Fanatics Sportsbook launched in 2023 and has rapidly established itself as a top brand among sports bettors. With the recent addition of Virginia to its lineup, customers can now wager on the Fanatics platform in seven states. Bettors in Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and now Virginia can experience the perks of betting with Fanatics. With pro football entering its key stretch, college football nearint the postseason, pro and college basketball back in season, hockey, golf, MMA, and motorsports, there is so much going on in the sports world to bet on. Get started now.

Some sports bettors prefer late fall to any other time on the calendar. This is the only time of year where all four major sports run simultaneously on some days. And while pro baseball has now wrapped up, any void left by that has been filled by college basketball, which often has more than 100 games on the board in a given day. The vast assortment of sports gives bettors the chance to utilize all different types of bets as well. For example, spread bets are most common in sports such as football and basketball. Baseball, hockey and soccer, meanwhile, are often bet using the money line. Futures bets on outright winners or top-10 finishes are popular plays in auto racing and golf.

Fanatics Inc. is reshaping the sports landscape as it continues to expand beyond being the nation's top licensed sports apparel company. Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., launched Fanatics Sportsbook in 2023 and quickly announced itself as a major player in the sportsbook industry. Here are key things to know about Fanatics Sportsbook:

How do I choose an online sportsbook?

Depending on your state, there could be many options for which sportsbook to use. There are several factors to consider which sportsbook to select:

PROMOTIONS: sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook.

sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook. REWARDS: some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics Sportsbook offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or to buy team gear from Fanatics.com.



some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics Sportsbook offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or to buy team gear from Fanatics.com. ODDS: every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks.

every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks. MARKETS: each sportsbook will allow you to bet on different games and events ("markets") in different ways. In addition to common bets like spread, total and moneyline, you'll want an app with same game parlays, props, futures and other fun bet types.

All USA Sports Betting States



Sports betting in the USA was largely prohibited under the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, but in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA, allowing individual states to legalize and regulate sports betting as they saw fit. As you might know, the ruling led to a boon in the availability and popularity of U.S. sports betting. Here's a list of states offering online and/or in-person sports betting:

State Online In-Person North Carolina Coming Soon Y Arizona Y Y Arkansas Y Y Colorado Y Y Connecticut Y Y Illinois Y Y Indiana Y Y Iowa Y Y Kansas Y Y Kentucky Y Y Louisiana Y Y Maryland Y Y Massachusetts Y Y Michigan Y Y Nevada Y Y New Hampshire Y Y New Jersey Y Y New York Y Y Ohio Y Y Oregon Y Y Pennsylvania Y Y Rhode Island Y Y Tennessee Y N Virginia Y Y Washington D.C. Y Y West Virginia Y Y Wyoming Y N

Additionally, in-person sports betting is available in Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.

Top states with legal USA sports betting

New York sports betting



The Empire State quickly established itself as one of the most successful states to legalize sports betting after it launched retail locations in July 2019, and then online sportsbooks in January 2022. The state now sees more than $1 billion in sports betting handle per month on a regular basis thanks to the online betting and mobile apps. As of November 2023, New York sees the third-most betting handle in the country behind Nevada and New Jersey.

Long known for being the most active horse betting state in the nation, Kentucky made a big move on March 31, 2023 to legalize online sports betting. The action got underway in September, with retail locations opening on Sep. 7, followed by online sports betting three weeks later. While some pundits predicted Kentucky would hold out longer on legalization because of the state's rich tradition of betting at the track, the lost online sports betting revenue to neighboring states such as Tennessee and Ohio ultimately was a big reason for the Commonwealth State to make the move.

Ohio sports betting is more than halfway through its inaugural year, as online sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio sports betting law passed both chambers of the Ohio Legislature in December 2021 before Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law. The state reported $1.1 billion in combined retail and online sports betting handle in its first month before dropping by 42.6% in February, but it still ranked fourth in the nation behind New York, New Jersey and Nevada for February handle. Most of the money is being placed at online sportsbooks, with $348.37 million of June's $362.1 million coming via online wagering.

Massachusetts sports betting

A bill to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts was approved in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session and signed into law on August 10, 2022. Sports betting in the Bay State didn't immediately launch, however, with retail betting locations opening on January 31 and Massachusetts online sports betting going live on March 10. One big distinction between Massachusetts sports betting and wagering in other states is the list of restrictions on collegiate sports betting. Prop betting on in-state college sports is prohibited, while betting on in-state collegiate teams isn't allowed unless that team is participating in a tournament involving four or more teams.

Arizona sports betting

After years of opposition from tribes across the state, Arizona sports betting went live in September 2021 and has thrived, ranking consistently among the top seven states in monthly sports betting handle. The Grand Canyon State offers 16 legal online sports books with plans to expand up to four more in the coming months. Despite prohibiting wagering on college sports props, Arizona continues to be one of the most successful sports betting states in the West.

Illinois sports betting

Despite launching both retail and online sportsbooks in 2020, the Prairie State has the fourth-most betting handle in the country to date. However, bettors who want to wager at one of the seven legal sportsbooks in Illinois have to be aware of the restrictions when it comes to collegiate sports. While betting on professional teams is fair game, bettors in Illinois can only wager on collegiate teams at in-person locations. They can also only wager on the score of a collegiate game, as placing player prop bets on college athletes is prohibited.

Indiana sports betting

The Hoosier State launched sports betting in 2019 and is home to 13 online sportsbooks and in-person locations such as casinos and racetracks where customers can place their bets. The state has seen a downturn in handle in 2023 because all of its bordering states (Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky) have legalized sports betting. Though collegiate athletics are popular in Indiana, sports bettors are unable to wager on college props despite a vast menu of betting choices.

Michigan sports betting

Michigan became the 20th state to legalize commercial sports betting on March 11, 2020, but was only the fifth state to legalize betting at online sportsbooks on January 22, 2021. The Great Lake State offers a variety of locations to wager, from tribal casinos to commercial sites to 15 mobile sites. Michigan also largely doesn't have restrictions on which sports you can bet on, setting it apart from neighboring states that limit betting options.

In-person sports betting was approved for three tribal casinos in North Carolina in 2019, but online sports betting didn't get the green light until June 2023. State legislators proposed a bill to legalize online sportsbooks in 2022, but it failed by one vote due to an amendment that would have banned collegiate sports betting. Now, North Carolina has 12 legal sports betting apps, adding to the competitive nature of the market.

States where USA sports betting could be coming soon

The Golden State has held a firm stance against legalizing sports betting, and there is opposition from state tribes who run the few casinos in the state. There were two sports betting propositions on the November 2022 ballot and the advertising for and against those propositions was expensive. Californians ultimately voted against legalizing in-person and online sports betting, and no new efforts to try again came out of California's 2023 legislative session.

Sports betting in Florida was allowed for three weeks in 2021 before a judge ruled that an agreement between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida was illegal. In June 2023, a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the decision that had blocked regulated sports betting in the state. After a series of hearings, the tribe was allowed to continue and announced a limited "test" of Hard Rock Bet in early-November to Florida customers. Since then, an urgent request has been filed to shut down mobile sports betting in the state. How long customers will be allowed to bet legally in the state is uncertain.

The earliest sports betting could be introduced in Texas is 2025. While a bill made it through the state's House of Representatives in 2023, it was not considered by the Senate. Considering the Lone Star State Legislature only convenes in odd-numbered years, there is no hope for any movement on the issue before then. While the state has many pro and college sports teams with fervent fanbases, they will not be able to legally wager on sports in the state for some time.

Click here for a full list of state-by-state sportsbook updates.

How to bet on sports responsibly

There are plenty of advantages of betting at a legal, regulated sportsbook over an unregulated book. First, each site must meet restrictions set forth by the government. Players have a recourse if any bets go awry and must present identification and prove they're eligible to bet.

Legal sites also share information with government entities and each other, meaning any foul play will likely be brought to the surface quickly. A wide variety of bet types will be available, including spreads, moneylines, over-unders, props, parlays, teasers, and futures.

Sports betting bonuses that you know will be fulfilled are also available at legal books. Taking advantage of these promotions can boost your potential winnings and give you a larger bankroll at the beginning.

Betting on sports can be exhilarating and profitable, it's important to follow several guidelines:

1. Make a budget: Only bet what you can afford and stick to your budget. Never bet outside your means.

2. Set limits: Decide how much time and money you can spend betting on sports and stick to them. If betting becomes overwhelming or interferes with life, take a break.

3. Don't chase losses: Stick to your limits and budgets. Losing will happen, but don't increase your bets in response.

4. Bet for fun: Only a small percentage of bettors are professionals. Make sure you have fun betting and don't expect to win every time.

5. Get help if you need it: Problem gambling helplines exist in every legal state, and sports betting sites can cap any individual's time or money spent. Don't be afraid to reach out for help if needed.

Top sports betting terms

If you're going to bet on sports, you need to know the most popular sports betting terms. That way, you'll be knowledgeable about what bets you make. Here's a quick list of the top sports betting terms, with more available here.

Against the Spread: Popular in sports like football and basketball, a point spread means the teams are handicapped with one side giving and one side getting points. For example, if a spread is listed as New York -3.5, that side would need to win by at least four points for the bet to cash. New York +3.5 means that a loss of three points or less, or any win, would cash.

Money Line: More common in sports such as baseball and hockey, the money line is a way to pick whether a team will win or lose at different prices. Los Angeles -200 means that a $200 wager would return $100. Los Angeles +200 returns $200 on a $100 bet.

Over/Under: Basketball season is underway, and this is one of the most fun ways to wager on this popular sport. Sportsbooks will set a projected total of both team's final scores, and you would wager whether you think the total will fall Over or Under that total. For example, if a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Milwaukee and Miami at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.

Prop Bet: Some states allow prop betting, which involves wagers on outcomes other than the final score of a game. Prop bets can focus on more specific outcomes, like how one team or even an individual player performs. Popular prop bets this basketball season include how many three point shots a player will make or how many steals one team averages in a game.

Futures Bet: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Basketball season is just getting started, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their conference months from now.

Parlay: Parlays are becoming increasingly popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner.

Teaser: Teasers are a popular variation of standard point-spread betting, as they allow the bettor to increase the point value for their selected team. For instance, if New York is a 6.5-point favorite over Los Angeles, a normal bet would need New York to win by seven or more points to be a winner. With a six-point teaser, if New York won by just one point, the bet would still be a winner.

See more sports betting terms here, and get a full sports betting glossary here.

