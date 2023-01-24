FC Barcelona will face Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey. Xavi's team come from a big win on Sunday against Getafe and are now leading La Liga after winning the Spanish Super Cup as well against Real Madrid. It has been a very positive start to the year, but now they want to inch closer to another trophy with a talented team standing in their way. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 25 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 25 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Sociedad +500; Draw +300; FC Barcelona -175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

FC Barcelona come from an eleven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Their previous defeat was against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League's clash in October of last year. Barcelona have the best defense in La Liga this season and have conceded only six goals in their 17 matches in the competition so far.

Real Sociedad are also on a winning streak of six matches in all competitions at the moment and have conceded only one goal during this period. They're currently third in the league with 38 points, with one more game played than Barcelona that are currently first with 44 points after 17 games.

During the pre-match press conference, Xavi spoke about the club's transfer window and said, "In principle, not much will happen during the remainder of the transfer window. I already said that I predicted a fairly calm market in terms of arrivals. Nothing is ruled out, but there's no news."

Prediction

Barcelona are in a positive mood after winning their first title of the season, the first one of the Xavi era. They advance here. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1.