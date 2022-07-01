The Kansas City Current will try to exact revenge on the Houston Dash when the two sides collide in a Friday NWSL showdown on Paramount+. The Dash defeated the Current 2-0 when the two sides last faced off on May 8, and KC has been fighting to get a winning streak going ever since. Houston has been fairing well in league play and enters Friday's match coming off a 4-3 win over the North Carolina Courage. With both sides looking to get winning streaks going, this is sure to be a match you won't want to miss. You will get the answer when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month.

How to watch Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current

Dash vs. Current date: Friday, July 1

Dash vs. Current time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Dash vs. Current streaming: Paramount+

NWSL picks for Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 104-79 in his last 183 soccer picks, returning over $2,600 for $100 bettors.

For Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, Sutton is picking the Dash to repeat their success over the Current and win 2-0. The expert notes that even though the Current have avoided a loss over its last four league games, they are also winless in their last four on the road. KC has also given up 13 goals over nine matches, which doesn't bode well against a Houston club that is finding its offensive firepower.



The Dash have gotten a big offensive boost from Nichelle Prince, whose five goals on the season rank fourth across the league. Prince scored three goals against the Orlando Pride in a 5-0 home victory on June 8 and scored the game-winning goal against the Courage on June 19. If the Canadian forward finds the back of the net on Friday, Houston has an even greater chance of winning. Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream the NWSL

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the National Women's Soccer League.