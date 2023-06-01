Lionel Messi's future always appeared to be somewhere other than in France, and we finally have confirmation that he's officially leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The club's manager, Christophe Galtier, spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's season finale against Clermont Foot, confirming his exit while showing appreciation for having the opportunity to coach the World Cup-winning legend, who helped the team secure a record 11th Ligue 1 title.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football," Galtier said. "It will be Leo's last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont."

Now, if he had said just the first sentence, it could have been interpreted differently with the French manager's future at the club uncertain as well after some domestic struggles and more Champions League failure. But saying that Messi's last game is this weekend is quite a development when it comes to official word from the club, which has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Linked with a potential billion-dollar move to Saudi Arabia, a return to FC Barcelona and even Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, it's anyone's guess where exactly he may end up come next summer. Fresh of winning the World Cup in December and aiming to help his country retain their title as Copa America champions in the summer of 2024, there are huge decisions ahead for the player as financial packages are being prepared to entice him.