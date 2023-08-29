Inter Miami have confirmed that construction has started on Miami Freedom Park which is due to open in 2025 and host Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place before the end of this year but building work started earlier this month on the 131-acre development which will house the stadium.

"With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational," said the MLS franchise's managing owner Jorge Mas. "In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us.

"In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I cannot wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025."

Work crews and equipment are already on site and working on the development which will also include a 58-acre public park and entertainment district. The first phase of Miami Freedom Park's progress will focus on delivering the soccer venue for use as well as the public park, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and other new infrastructure.

"The level of attention and the influx of inquiries we are receiving have been incredible, a testament to the positive impact of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami and the city of Miami," said President of Miami Freedom Park Devon McCorkle. "Everyone wants to be part of what we are creating -- a new entertainment district that will be the centerpiece of family activities and experiences in Miami.

"We are in discussions with stadium sponsors, hotel brands, major attractions operators, restaurant groups, cultural institutions and many other exciting potential partners," added McCorkle on Messi's impact since his arrival in MLS earlier this summer. "We will deliver an incredible home for them at Miami Freedom Park."

Miami Freedom Park is part of a redevelopment plan for the former Melreese Country Club which was approved by voters and the City of Miami Commission. Arquitectonica of Miami, arena and stadium design specialists Manica as well as venue project management group CAA Icon are also part of the project which will welcome retail, hotel and commercial additions up until 2030.

For now, Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will continue to play at the 21,000-capacity grass field DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale which opened back in 2020. The 36-year-old introduced himself to the locals in style there back in July with a stunning late winning goal over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup which the team went on to win for their historic first-ever piece of silverware.

Since then, Messi has guided Inter Miami to another cup final. They'll place the U.S. Open Cup against the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 27 in a match you can watch live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.