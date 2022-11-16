debinha.jpg
Getty Images

Free agency is in full swing during the National Women's Soccer League offseason. In February, the NWSL Players Association ratified its first-ever collective bargaining agreement ahead of the 2022 preseason. The new CBA included the introduction of free agency -- beginning with players with six or more years in the league -- but a disagreement between parties arose in August upon which players qualified as free agents as option years were involved in some contracts.

The NWSLPA filed a grievance on the discrepancy and an arbitrator ruled in October that the option clause must have been exercised before the free-agency window opened in order to extend the term of the contract. As a result, the free-agent player list expanded and players were free to negotiate new contracts in the market. 

Although the first year of free agency has been rather stable so far, with clubs announcing they have signed free agents back to their respective franchises to new deals, on November 15 players became eligible to sign with new clubs. 

Prior to the November 15 deadline, Houston Dash re-signed Canadian international Sophie Schmidt to a two-year extension, and NJ/NY Gotham FC announced a new three-year contract with forward Ifeoma Onumonu. International leading goal scorer Christine Sinclair announced at the Portland Thorns NWSL Championship rally that she would return for an 11th season with the club. 

However, the Nov. 15 deadline itself was rather quiet, as the first ever free agency season kicked off with few announcements and NWSL making their initial offseason roster statuses public. Several players who were listed as free agents still maintain unrestricted status, though some clubs indicated that some negotiations are on-going. 

There was one big move to commemorate the official free agency period, U.S. women's national team defender Kelley O'Hara revealed on a show of Men In Blazers she will make the leap from Washington Spirit to NY/NY Gotham FC. 

Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air:

Player

New Team

Old Team

Barnes, Lauren

TBD

OL Reign

Barnhart, Nicole

TBD

Washington Spirit

Bowen, Katie

Melbourne City

North Carolina Courage

Brooks, Amber

TBD

Washington Spirit

Colaprico, Danielle

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Daniels, Jaelene

TBD

North Carolina Courage

De Oliveira, Debora

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Dibernardo, Vanessa

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Doniak, Makenzy

San Diego Wave FC (option extended)

San Diego Wave FC

Dougherty Howard, Megan

TBD

Orlando Pride

Eddy, Elizabeth

TBD

Houston Dash

Edmonds, Kristen

TBD

Kansas City Current

Ertz, Julie

TBD

Angel City FC

Farquharson, Cali

TBD

Houston Dash

Freeman, Mandy

NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Gautrat, Morgan

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Heath, Tobin

TBD

OL Reign

Hill, Rachel

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Huster, Tori

TBD

Washington Spirit

Johnson, Estelle

TBD

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Johnson, Kaitlyn

TBD

San Diego Wave FC

Matthews, Cheyna

TBD

Racing Louisville FC

Nagasato, Yuki

Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

O'Hara, Kelley

NJ/NY Gotham FC 

Washington Spirit

Onumonu, Ifeoma

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

O'Sullivan, Denise

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Pressley, Toni

TBD

Orlando Pride

Rapinoe, Megan

TBD

OL Reign

Ratcliffe, Brittany

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Richardson, Domi

TBD

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Rowland,Katelyn

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Schmidt, Sophie

Houston Dash (two-year deal)

Houston Dash

Scott, Desiree

TBD

Kansas City Current

Sinclair, Christine

Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)

Portland Thorns FC 

Smith, Taylor

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Smith, Abby

TBD

Portland Thorns FC

Solaun, Havana

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Speck, Meredith

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Spencer, Jasmyne

TBD

Angel City FC

Stanton, Nicole

TBD

OL Reign

Taylor, Jodie

TBD

San Diego Wave FC

Tymrak, Erika

TBD

Orlando Pride

Vasconcelos, Michele

TBD

Portland Thorns FC

Vieira Da Silva, Marta

TBD

Orlando Pride

Watt, Kealia

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Wright, Arin

Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Zerboni, McCall

TBD

NJ/NY Gotham FC