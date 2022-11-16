Free agency is in full swing during the National Women's Soccer League offseason. In February, the NWSL Players Association ratified its first-ever collective bargaining agreement ahead of the 2022 preseason. The new CBA included the introduction of free agency -- beginning with players with six or more years in the league -- but a disagreement between parties arose in August upon which players qualified as free agents as option years were involved in some contracts.

The NWSLPA filed a grievance on the discrepancy and an arbitrator ruled in October that the option clause must have been exercised before the free-agency window opened in order to extend the term of the contract. As a result, the free-agent player list expanded and players were free to negotiate new contracts in the market.

Although the first year of free agency has been rather stable so far, with clubs announcing they have signed free agents back to their respective franchises to new deals, on November 15 players became eligible to sign with new clubs.

Prior to the November 15 deadline, Houston Dash re-signed Canadian international Sophie Schmidt to a two-year extension, and NJ/NY Gotham FC announced a new three-year contract with forward Ifeoma Onumonu. International leading goal scorer Christine Sinclair announced at the Portland Thorns NWSL Championship rally that she would return for an 11th season with the club.

However, the Nov. 15 deadline itself was rather quiet, as the first ever free agency season kicked off with few announcements and NWSL making their initial offseason roster statuses public. Several players who were listed as free agents still maintain unrestricted status, though some clubs indicated that some negotiations are on-going.

There was one big move to commemorate the official free agency period, U.S. women's national team defender Kelley O'Hara revealed on a show of Men In Blazers she will make the leap from Washington Spirit to NY/NY Gotham FC.

Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air: