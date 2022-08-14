National Women's Soccer League action saw the Kansas City Current extended their undefeated streak to 10 games after a wild 4-3 win against North Carolina Courage, while San Diego Wave FC have slipped in the standings once more after a narrow 1-0 loss to Orlando Pride.

Angel City FC will host Chicago Red Stars on Sunday night to close out week 14 in NWSL, and a win by Chicago could see San Diego slip to fourth place by the end of the weekend.

Here's the schedule, scores and what to know:

Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 0



Friday, Aug. 12

Houston Dash 0, Racing Louisville 0



Saturday, Aug. 13

Kansas City Current 4, North Carolina Courage 3

Orlando Pride 1, San Diego Wave 0



Sunday, Aug. 14

OL Reign 2, Gotham FC 0

Angel City vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Diana Ordoñez sets record but Current pull off win

North Carolina Courage hosted Kansas City Current at WakeMed Soccer Plex and welcomed the return of Brazilian international Kerolin back into the starting lineup. But it was Diana Ordoñez who opened up the goal scoring in the 17th minute off a brilliant build-up by Debinha and Kerolin. The Brazilian duo of Debinha and Kerolin successfully played up the field with a quick give-and-go as Ordoñez continued her run into the box, and the Mexican international headed the ball through.

The opening goal was Ordoñez's eighth goal of the season, and one for the NWSL record books, as she broke the record for most goals scored by a player in NWSL during a rookie season.

The celebration was brief, however, as Kansas City equalized just minutes later with a goal by Kristen Hamilton, and the two sides each scored a second time to enter a halftime level with a 2-2 scoreline.

The Current continued their direct approach throughout the remainder of the second half, despite relinquishing the lead in the 56th minute. Goals from CeCe Kizer and newly signed French midfielder Claire Lavogez secured the win for Kansas City by the end of regulation.

The win extended Kansas City's undefeated streak to 10, a record currently eclipsed by the first-place Portland Thorns, who are currently on an eleven-game unbeaten streak. It's a complete turnaround for a Kansas City franchise that were in last place for two-thirds of the season in 2021.

San Diego Wave slip in standings after loss

The league's newest expansion franchise have slipped in the standings once more after a 1-0 loss to Orlando Pride. The California club has just one win in their last five matches, and their sole win came in a narrow 1-0 victory over Chicago that the team clung onto with 10 players after defender Abby Dahlkemper was sent off on a red card and failed penalty kick conversion by Mal Pugh.

The most recent loss is against a second-half table club on a mission. Orlando Pride have gone undefeated in their last six games, all under the leadership of current interim head coach Seb Hines. The team capitalized on a penalty kick situation against San Diego after a handball was called in on Kaleigh Kurtz, and Pride midfielder Meggie Dougherty-Howard converted.

San Diego had a dominant first half of their season to start, largely keeping sole position of first place in the league standings. They have gotten off to a streaky start to their second half of the season, showing signs of vulnerability in the backline and predictable ideas in the attack as Alex Morgan has been somewhat targeted and isolated at times by oppositions.

Morgan is currently scoreless in her last three matches with San Diego, creating one chance while generating 10 shots.

What's next

The regular season will continue with a full slate of games next week, kicking off with Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC on Wednesday. The slate is highlighted by the San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount+.