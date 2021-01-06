Paris Saint-Germain come into the January 2021 in the unfamiliar position of not being on top of Ligue 1 with one point and two teams separating them from No. 1 spot. This season is second-worst start the side has had under Qatari ownership and only 19 dropped domestic points under Carlo Ancelotti in 2012-13 was worse than the current 16 at this point of a campaign. Like this term, Les Parisiens topped their Champions League group, but they also lost one fewer match under the Italian than they did under Thomas Tuchel.

The German has paid the price: losing his job six months before his contract expired with former PSG captain Mauricio Pochettino inserted as his replacement. Had Tuchel not been able to rally last season's finalists to win their Champions League group ahead of RB Leipzig and Manchester United -- which had looked a possibility at one point -- it could have been even worse for the French giants.

So what could PSG's January transfer window look like, and whom might they target? Let's take a look.

Latest News

The major story at PSG is the unveiling of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Moise Kean has a made a strong start to his loan spell at PSG, who might want to make the deal permanent.

Fabrizio Romano on PSG:

"Now that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, PSG can focus on retaining their star names. Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already confirmed that the French champions intend to keep Neymar and Kylian Mbappe which would have a similar impact to signing two new players. Optimism surrounds the Brazil international's contract extension talks but there is still a long way to go between the capital club and the Frenchman. PSG's January window is a work in progress and could depend on the right opportunity, but the priority is the stars already at Parc des Princes. There will be no negotiations with Manchester United for Paul Pogba this winter."

PSG should go after...

Marco Verratti's regular unavailability continues to cripple PSG as the Italy international makes the world of difference in terms of the team's creativity. Despite the additions of Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera over the space of six months in 2019, the Ligue 1 juggernaut has remained workmanlike in the middle of the park. Nobody dictates the play like Verratti, when available, and there is little to no link between the midfield and attack. If PSG hope to build on last campaign's domestic clean sweep and Champions League final appearance, then this deficiency must be addressed in January. Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli -- both unwanted by their clubs -- are both players Pochettino knows well from his time as Spurs boss.

Tuchel's obsession with deploying Marquinhos as a deep-lying midfielder and Danilo Pereira as a makeshift central defender also begs the question of whether the Argentine tactician will deem there to be sufficient depth in those areas.

Player most likely to go

Unwanted for the best part of two years now, Julian Draxler only has six more months left on his PSG contract. However, with Jese Rodriguez now gone, the Germany international is arguably next on the list of sporting director Leonardo's least-desirable squad members. Shifting Draxler will not be easy, though, due to his lack of form and regular fitness problems so a part-exchange might be the best bet for the 27-year-old.

Two other players who might be considered as part of moves for the likes of Eriksen and Alli are Paredes and Gueye, whose faces have never seemed to fit for Leonardo despite their popularity within the squad.

PSG transfer prediction

With Pochettino now in charge at Parc des Princes, the tension between Leonardo and Tuchel that was always likely to resurface during a transfer window has definitively gone. The South American could play a role in any potential deal for Eriksen or Alli but he has not been brought in to help shape a game-changing January assault on the market. Instead, it will likely be the Brazilian offering solutions to problems faced by Pochettino's predecessor -- unless an opportunity that really is too good to miss presents itself -- but COVID-19 and the financial mess brought on by Mediapro means money is still relatively tight.