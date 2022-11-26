Sunday marks the end of the first week of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and we are going to witness a crucial day for Germany as they need to react after losing against Japan at their opening game. However, Hansi Flick's team has to play against Spain that won 7-0 the first match against Costa Rica. Take a look at the best of our picks on Day 8:

Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27 | Time: 5 a.m. ET | Location: Al Rayyan Stadium -- Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

What to know: After the incredible 2-1 win against Germany, Japan will face Costa Rica on Sunday for a crucial match to determine who's going to the next Round of 16 phase of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. If Japan can beat Costa Rica they'll confirm their place in the Round of 16 provided that Germany fail to beat Spain. Otherwise it will be taken to the final game of the group phase.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Japan vs. Costa Rica

Japan 2-0 Japan 3-0 Japan 2-0 Japan 2-0 Japan 3-0 Japan 2-0 Japan 2-0

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27 | Time: 8 a.m. ET | Location: Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

What to know: After drawing the opening match against 2018 World Cup finalists, Morocco want to confirm their positive performance against Belgium, that come from the 1-0 win against Canada. This looks like to be a very difficult group stage to predict. Belgium are expected to see key player Romelu Lukaku back in the squad against Morocco, but he's likely to start on the bench after he suffered a muscular injury with Inter Milan.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Belgium vs. Morocco DRAW

0-0 Belgium 2-1 Belgium 1-0 Morocco 1-0 DRAW

1-1 Morocco 2-1 DRAW

1-1

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

What to know: The 2018 World Cup finalists play against Canada, after they drew the opening game vs. Morocco. Canada, on the other hand, lost the first match against Belgium but also missed a potential opening goal with the penalty missed by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. This is going to be a huge game to figure out who has more chances to go to the next stage of the competition.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Croatia vs. Canada Croatia 2-1 DRAW

1-1 DRAW

1-1 Canada 1-0 DRAW

1-1 Canada 2-1 Croatia 2-1

Group E: Spain vs. Germany

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar

What to know: The match everyone is waiting for. After losing the opening game against Japan, Germany need to win against Spain to keep their qualification hopes to the next round alive. Spain won 7-0 against Costa Rica in the first match of the World Cup and are definitely one of the strongest candidates for the final victory.