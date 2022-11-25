After losing 2-0 the opening match against Ecuador, Qatar will face Senegal on Friday in the teams second match of Group A at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha . The African side lost as well, falling 2-0 against a strong Netherlands side but proved the be a resilient team and until Cody Gakpo's opener they actually looked likely to be competitive in this competition. However, this match will tell us if Senegal can cope the absence of key striker Sadio Mane, who's out injured and will miss the World Cup.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more

How to watch and odds

Date : Friday, Nov. 25 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Friday, Nov. 25 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Al-Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

: Al-Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Qatar +490, Draw +260, Senegal -160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Qatar: The hosts of the competition, endured a difficult start by losing 2-0 to Ecuador. They're rooted to the bottom of Group A ahead of Matchday 2, although joined at the hip with Senegal, who also lost 2-0 to the Netherlands. A victory against Senegal would significantly boost their chances of qualification, though the door would not be completely closed with a draw. They will be eliminated with a defeat.

Senegal: Senegal opened Qatar 2022 with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands. They entered the competition with high hopes, having lifted the African Cup of Nations earlier in the year. They're missing their star player Sadio Mane but even so can boast a strong enough squad to progress to the Round of 16. Senegal are in a similar position to Qatar: they need to win their final two games to be sure of progressing to the next phase, while a draw would make qualification a challenge. If the Netherlands are able to win that match then Senegal could beat Ecuador in their final fixture and progress, even if they only pick up a point against Qatar.

Prediction

Looking at the first matches of these sides, we can easily predict that Senegal are expected to win their first match of the competition after losing against Netherlands. Pick: Senegal 3, Qatar 0