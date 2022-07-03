The San Diego Wave will try to stay above the competition when they host the Washington Spirit on Sunday on Paramount+. The home team enters Sunday's match in first place on the NWSL table and has only tallied two losses this season, both of which occurred on the road. The visiting Spirit are still in search of their second win of the season and have drawn in three of their last five matches, including a 2-2 final against Racing Louisville in their last time out. Will d the Wave put on another commanding performance, or will the Spirit pull off an unexpected upset? You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Torero Stadium in San Diego, California is set for 5 p.m. ET

How to watch San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit

Wave vs. Spirit date: Sunday, July 3

Wave vs. Spirit time: 5 p.m. ET

Wave vs. Spirit streaming: Paramount+

NWSL picks for San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 106-79 in his last 185 soccer picks, returning over $2,800 for $100 bettors.

For San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit, Sutton is picking San Diego to win by a final score of 3-1. The expert expects another stellar performance from San Diego's offense, which has scored 16 goals over its first 10 matches this season.



Sutton also doesn't believe Washington's backline can contain San Diego's firepower. The Spirit have conceded five goals in their last two matches and aren't scoring enough to make up the difference. If Washington is put in an early hole, San Diego shouldn't have a problem securing another win on their home turf. Stream the match now here.

