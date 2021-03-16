wnba.jpg
The Las Vegas Aces have officially re-signed Liz Cambage, and with that the major business of 2021 WNBA free agency is basically in the books. Emma Meesseman is the only big name left unsigned, but her future won't be determined until later this summer after international competition is complete. Overall, this has been one of the most interesting and exciting offseasons in league history, and sets up what should be a fascinating 25th anniversary season this summer. 

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird rejoined the reigning champion Seattle Storm, while three-time champion Diana Taurasi is staying with the Phoenix Mercury. Also, former MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker has joined the Chicago Sky after spending the first 13 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Lynx are adding Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa in an impressive statement of their intent for the season. The Aces, meanwhile, responded to losing McBride by acquiring Chelsea Gray, and the Mystics bounced back from Powers' departure by landing Alysha Clark. 

If that wasn't enough, the Storm signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree, then swung a pair of sign-and-trade deals with the New York Liberty that sent Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb to the Big Apple. 

As the free agency continues, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this crucial period. 

When does it start?

Teams can start negotiating with players on Friday, Jan. 15, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 1.

How does WNBA free agency work?

For the most part, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency officially begins, teams can negotiate with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are allowed to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer. 

Another group is called reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted or for whatever reason were not on a typical rookie-scale contract. 

Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players," which operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career. 

2021 Free Agents

Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification. 

Core players

These three stars were immediately cored by their current team in order to secure exclusive negotiating rights. Other players could be added to this category, but for now, these are the only three who have received the core designation. 

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Liz Cambage

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces

C

Signed

Natasha Howard

Seattle Storm

New York Liberty

F/C

Signed

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks

F/C

Signed

Unrestricted free agents

PlayerCurrent teamNew teamPositionStatus

Natalie Achonwa

Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx

C

Signed

Kayla Alexander

Minnesota Lynx

C

Unsigned

Seimone Augustus

Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks

G/F

Signed

Sue Bird

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm

G

Signed

Jessica Breland

Phoenix Mercury

Indiana Fever

F

Signed

Cierra Burdick

Las Vegas Aces

F

Unsigned

Essence Carson

Connecticut Sun

G/F

Unsigned

Tina Charles

Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics

F

Signed

Alysha Clark

Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics

F

Signed

Alaina Coates

Washington Mystics

C

Unsigned

Sydney Colson

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Candice Dupree

Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm

F

Signed

Jamierra Faulkner

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Chelsea Gray

Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces

G

Signed

Reshanda Gray

Los Angeles Sparks

F

Unsigned

Tiana Hawkins

Washington Mystics

Atlanta Dream

C

Signed

Bria Holmes

Connecticut Sun

Los Angeles Sparks

F

Signed

Alisia Jenkins

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Glory Johnson

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Shenise Johnson

Minnesota Lynx

G/F

Unsigned

Betnijah Laney

Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty

G/F

Signed

Jantel Lavender

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever

F

Signed

Kayla McBride

Las Vegas Aces

Minnesota Lynx

G

Signed

Emma Meesseman

Washington Mystics

F

Unsigned

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky

F

Signed

Cheyenne Parker

Chicago Sky

Atlanta Dream

F/C

Signed

Theresa Plaisance

Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics

F/C

Signed

Aerial Powers

Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx

G/F

Signed

Epiphanny Prince

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm

G

Signed

Danielle Robinson

Las Vegas Aces

Indiana Fever

G

Signed

Sugar Rodgers

Las Vegas Aces

G

Unsigned

Kamiah Smalls

Indiana Fever

Connecticut Sun

G

Signed

Carolyn Swords

Las Vegas Aces

C

Unsigned

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury

G

Signed

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun

F

Signed

Jasmine Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun

G

Signed

Kia Vaughn

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury

F/C

Signed

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Signed

Riquna Williams

Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces

G

Signed

Amanda Zahui B.

New York Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks

C

Signed

Restricted free agents

PlayerCurrent teamNew teamPositionStatus

Kaela Davis

Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream

F

Signed

Blake Dietrick

Atlanta Dream

G

Unsigned

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun

C

Signed

Allisha Gray

Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings

G

Signed

Brittney Sykes

Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Signed

Erica McCall

Minnesota Lynx

Washington Mystics

F

Signed

Nia Coffey

Phoenix Mercury

Los Angeles Sparks

F

Signed

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Phoenix Mercury

Atlanta Dream

G

Signed

Sami Whitcomb

Seattle Storm

New York Liberty

G

Signed

Reserved players

PlayerCurrent teamNew teamPositionStatus

Jaylen Agnew

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Alexis Prince

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Marianna Tolo

Los Angeles Sparks

C

Unsigned

Anna Cruz

Minnesota Lynx

G

Unsigned

Temi Fagbenle

Minnesota Lynx

Indiana Fever

C

Rights traded, still unsigned

Paris Kea

New York Liberty

G

Unsigned

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe

New York Liberty

N/A

F

Sitting out 2021 season

Joyner Holmes

New York Liberty

New York Liberty

C

Signed

Angel Robinson

Phoenix Mercury

C

Unsigned

Sonja Petrovic

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Marta Xargay

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

With that, the action is officially underway. 

CBS Sports will continue updating this page with every new move that happens. 