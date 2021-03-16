The Las Vegas Aces have officially re-signed Liz Cambage, and with that the major business of 2021 WNBA free agency is basically in the books. Emma Meesseman is the only big name left unsigned, but her future won't be determined until later this summer after international competition is complete. Overall, this has been one of the most interesting and exciting offseasons in league history, and sets up what should be a fascinating 25th anniversary season this summer.

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird rejoined the reigning champion Seattle Storm, while three-time champion Diana Taurasi is staying with the Phoenix Mercury. Also, former MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker has joined the Chicago Sky after spending the first 13 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Lynx are adding Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa in an impressive statement of their intent for the season. The Aces, meanwhile, responded to losing McBride by acquiring Chelsea Gray, and the Mystics bounced back from Powers' departure by landing Alysha Clark.

If that wasn't enough, the Storm signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree, then swung a pair of sign-and-trade deals with the New York Liberty that sent Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb to the Big Apple.

As the free agency continues, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this crucial period.

When does it start?

Teams can start negotiating with players on Friday, Jan. 15, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 1.

How does WNBA free agency work?

For the most part, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency officially begins, teams can negotiate with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are allowed to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer.

Another group is called reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted or for whatever reason were not on a typical rookie-scale contract.

Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players," which operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career.

2021 Free Agents

Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification.

Core players

These three stars were immediately cored by their current team in order to secure exclusive negotiating rights. Other players could be added to this category, but for now, these are the only three who have received the core designation.

Player Prior team New team Position Status Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas Aces C Signed Natasha Howard Seattle Storm New York Liberty F/C Signed Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks F/C Signed

Unrestricted free agents

Player Current team New team Position Status Natalie Achonwa Indiana Fever Minnesota Lynx C Signed Kayla Alexander Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Seimone Augustus Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G/F Signed Sue Bird Seattle Storm Seattle Storm G Signed Jessica Breland Phoenix Mercury Indiana Fever F Signed Cierra Burdick Las Vegas Aces F Unsigned Essence Carson Connecticut Sun G/F Unsigned Tina Charles Washington Mystics Washington Mystics F Signed Alysha Clark Seattle Storm Washington Mystics F Signed Alaina Coates Washington Mystics C Unsigned Sydney Colson Chicago Sky G Unsigned Candice Dupree Indiana Fever Seattle Storm F Signed Jamierra Faulkner Chicago Sky G Unsigned Chelsea Gray Los Angeles Sparks Las Vegas Aces G Signed Reshanda Gray Los Angeles Sparks F Unsigned Tiana Hawkins Washington Mystics Atlanta Dream C Signed Bria Holmes Connecticut Sun Los Angeles Sparks F Signed Alisia Jenkins Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Glory Johnson Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Shenise Johnson Minnesota Lynx G/F Unsigned Betnijah Laney Atlanta Dream New York Liberty G/F Signed Jantel Lavender Indiana Fever Indiana Fever F Signed Kayla McBride Las Vegas Aces Minnesota Lynx G Signed Emma Meesseman Washington Mystics F Unsigned Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky F Signed Cheyenne Parker Chicago Sky Atlanta Dream F/C Signed Theresa Plaisance Connecticut Sun Washington Mystics F/C Signed Aerial Powers Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx G/F Signed Epiphanny Prince Seattle Storm Seattle Storm G Signed Danielle Robinson Las Vegas Aces Indiana Fever G Signed Sugar Rodgers Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Kamiah Smalls Indiana Fever Connecticut Sun G Signed Carolyn Swords Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun F Signed Jasmine Thomas Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun G Signed Kia Vaughn Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury F/C Signed Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks G Signed Riquna Williams Los Angeles Sparks Las Vegas Aces G Signed Amanda Zahui B. New York Liberty Los Angeles Sparks C Signed

Restricted free agents

Player Current team New team Position Status Kaela Davis Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream F Signed Blake Dietrick Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun C Signed Allisha Gray Dallas Wings Dallas Wings G Signed Brittney Sykes Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G Signed Erica McCall Minnesota Lynx Washington Mystics F Signed Nia Coffey Phoenix Mercury Los Angeles Sparks F Signed Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Phoenix Mercury Atlanta Dream G Signed Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm New York Liberty G Signed

Reserved players

Player Current team New team Position Status Jaylen Agnew Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Alexis Prince Chicago Sky G Unsigned Marianna Tolo Los Angeles Sparks C Unsigned Anna Cruz Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Temi Fagbenle Minnesota Lynx Indiana Fever C Rights traded, still unsigned Paris Kea New York Liberty G Unsigned Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe New York Liberty N/A F Sitting out 2021 season Joyner Holmes New York Liberty New York Liberty C Signed Angel Robinson Phoenix Mercury C Unsigned Sonja Petrovic Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Marta Xargay Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned

With that, the action is officially underway.

CBS Sports will continue updating this page with every new move that happens.