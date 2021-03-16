The Las Vegas Aces have officially re-signed Liz Cambage, and with that the major business of 2021 WNBA free agency is basically in the books. Emma Meesseman is the only big name left unsigned, but her future won't be determined until later this summer after international competition is complete. Overall, this has been one of the most interesting and exciting offseasons in league history, and sets up what should be a fascinating 25th anniversary season this summer.
Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird rejoined the reigning champion Seattle Storm, while three-time champion Diana Taurasi is staying with the Phoenix Mercury. Also, former MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker has joined the Chicago Sky after spending the first 13 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Elsewhere, the Minnesota Lynx are adding Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa in an impressive statement of their intent for the season. The Aces, meanwhile, responded to losing McBride by acquiring Chelsea Gray, and the Mystics bounced back from Powers' departure by landing Alysha Clark.
If that wasn't enough, the Storm signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree, then swung a pair of sign-and-trade deals with the New York Liberty that sent Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb to the Big Apple.
As the free agency continues, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this crucial period.
When does it start?
Teams can start negotiating with players on Friday, Jan. 15, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 1.
How does WNBA free agency work?
For the most part, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency officially begins, teams can negotiate with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are allowed to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer.
Another group is called reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted or for whatever reason were not on a typical rookie-scale contract.
Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players," which operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career.
2021 Free Agents
Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification.
Core players
These three stars were immediately cored by their current team in order to secure exclusive negotiating rights. Other players could be added to this category, but for now, these are the only three who have received the core designation.
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Liz Cambage
Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces
C
Signed
Natasha Howard
Seattle Storm
New York Liberty
F/C
Signed
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks
F/C
Signed
Unrestricted free agents
|Player
|Current team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Natalie Achonwa
Indiana Fever
Minnesota Lynx
C
Signed
Kayla Alexander
Minnesota Lynx
C
Unsigned
Seimone Augustus
Los Angeles Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks
G/F
Signed
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm
G
Signed
Jessica Breland
Phoenix Mercury
Indiana Fever
F
Signed
Cierra Burdick
Las Vegas Aces
F
Unsigned
Essence Carson
Connecticut Sun
G/F
Unsigned
Tina Charles
Washington Mystics
Washington Mystics
F
Signed
Alysha Clark
Seattle Storm
Washington Mystics
F
Signed
Alaina Coates
Washington Mystics
C
Unsigned
Sydney Colson
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Candice Dupree
Indiana Fever
Seattle Storm
F
Signed
Jamierra Faulkner
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Chelsea Gray
Los Angeles Sparks
Las Vegas Aces
G
Signed
Reshanda Gray
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Unsigned
Tiana Hawkins
Washington Mystics
Atlanta Dream
C
Signed
Bria Holmes
Connecticut Sun
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Signed
Alisia Jenkins
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Glory Johnson
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Shenise Johnson
Minnesota Lynx
G/F
Unsigned
Betnijah Laney
Atlanta Dream
New York Liberty
G/F
Signed
Jantel Lavender
Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever
F
Signed
Kayla McBride
Las Vegas Aces
Minnesota Lynx
G
Signed
Emma Meesseman
Washington Mystics
F
Unsigned
Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
Chicago Sky
F
Signed
Cheyenne Parker
Chicago Sky
Atlanta Dream
F/C
Signed
Theresa Plaisance
Connecticut Sun
Washington Mystics
F/C
Signed
Aerial Powers
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
G/F
Signed
Epiphanny Prince
Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm
G
Signed
Danielle Robinson
Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever
G
Signed
Sugar Rodgers
Las Vegas Aces
G
Unsigned
Kamiah Smalls
Indiana Fever
Connecticut Sun
G
Signed
Carolyn Swords
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury
G
Signed
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun
F
Signed
Jasmine Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun
G
Signed
Kia Vaughn
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury
F/C
Signed
Erica Wheeler
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Signed
Riquna Williams
Los Angeles Sparks
Las Vegas Aces
G
Signed
Amanda Zahui B.
New York Liberty
Los Angeles Sparks
C
Signed
Restricted free agents
|Player
|Current team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Kaela Davis
Atlanta Dream
Atlanta Dream
F
Signed
Blake Dietrick
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun
C
Signed
Allisha Gray
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings
G
Signed
Brittney Sykes
Los Angeles Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Signed
Erica McCall
Minnesota Lynx
Washington Mystics
F
Signed
Nia Coffey
Phoenix Mercury
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Signed
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Phoenix Mercury
Atlanta Dream
G
Signed
Sami Whitcomb
Seattle Storm
New York Liberty
G
Signed
Reserved players
|Player
|Current team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Jaylen Agnew
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Alexis Prince
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Marianna Tolo
Los Angeles Sparks
C
Unsigned
Anna Cruz
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Temi Fagbenle
Minnesota Lynx
Indiana Fever
C
Rights traded, still unsigned
Paris Kea
New York Liberty
G
Unsigned
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe
New York Liberty
N/A
F
Sitting out 2021 season
Joyner Holmes
New York Liberty
New York Liberty
C
Signed
Angel Robinson
Phoenix Mercury
C
Unsigned
Sonja Petrovic
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Marta Xargay
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
With that, the action is officially underway.
CBS Sports will continue updating this page with every new move that happens.