Caitlin Clark is one of college basketball's most exciting players, and after leading Iowa on an stunning NCAA Tournament run in 2023 all the way to the championship game, she's being immortalized in a quintessential Midwest fashion.

The Hawkeyes star is being showcased in a massive butter sculpture that is being displayed at the Iowa State Fair, which runs from Aug. 10-20 in Des Moines.

The Iowa State Fair is one of the biggest events in the state it draws more than one million people on an annual basis. Clark joined former Northern Iowa star and Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Kurt Warner as some of the athletes that were on display in butter form.

Former Iowa State football star Jack Trice also was sculpted in butter at the annual event. Trice was the first African American athlete to both attend the university, and the Cyclones' football stadium is named in his honor.

The sculptures of Clark, Warner, and Trice were showcased alongside a popular Butter Cow, which is a steel frame cow that weighs almost 600 pounds.

Clark is preparing to build off of a spectacular NCAA Tournament run last season that saw her lead the Hawkeyes to the national title game before falling at the hands of LSU.