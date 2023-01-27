The No. 5 UConn Huskies improved to 19-2 overall after a 84-67 win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Thursday, but Geno Auriemma wasn't happy with every aspect of the game. At halftime, the head coach didn't hold back about his feelings on the officiating.

The Huskies had found a 33-17 advantage after the first quarter. However, the Lady Vols were climbing back after the second when they got to the charity stripe 10 times -- although they only made six of those free throws.

UConn entered the break with a 40-36 lead, but Tennessee had been able to get to the free throw line 12 times, which was 10 more than the Huskies. During the broadcast, Auriemma told ESPN's Holly Rowe his thoughts on the discrepancy.

"How do I address it? How do I address it? You don't address it," Auriemma said. "This is what you get when you come down here. The game was called one way, then it changed. Nothing else changed. We didn't change. Nothing else changed."

Those stats were more even by the end of the night as UConn made 10-of-12 from the free throw line while Tennessee went 10-of-16.

Tennessee senior guard Jordan Horston had a season-high-tying 27 points while Rickea Jackson and Jillian Hollingshead contributed with 13 and 11 points, respectively. However, their efforts were not enough to lift their team against a tough UConn squad that is now on a 12-game winning streak.

UConn had four players register double figures with Lou Lopez Senechal leading the offense with 26 points while Aaliyah Edwards followed closely with 25 points. Dorka Juhasz and Aubrey Griffin added 13 each.

Tennessee started the season at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll but has struggled with what is considered one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Lady Vols are currently not ranked but are receiving votes.