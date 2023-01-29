Taylor Robertson broke the NCAA women's record for 3-point shots on Saturday, bringing her career total to 503 3-pointers during Oklahoma's 86-78 loss to Iowa State. Robertson's 503 in 137 career games surpasses Kelsey Mitchell's previous record of 497 3-pointers, which she had set in 139 career games.

Robertson officially surpassed Mitchell midway through the first quarter, draining her first shot after catching a pass from teammate Liz Scott. Robertson would hit six 3-pointers in total, finishing with a season-high 25 points while going 6-of-8 beyond the arc.

Following the game, Robertson would speak extensively about breaking the record and about how her father, Dave, would have felt. Dave Robertson died in 2017, but Robertson's mother, grandparents, aunt and uncle were all in attendance for Saturday's game.

"I think that he would be really proud," Robertson said in a report by The Oklahoman. "I think if he was here, he wouldn't have said much about it, he probably would have just gave me a big hug, and he would have been sad that we didn't win because that was his main thing, too. It doesn't matter what you do individually as long as you win."

Robertson is a fifth-year senior on the Sooners basketball team as the result of a COVID season complicating eligibility across college basketball. Robertson now stands atop a category that includes Mitchell, Taylor Pierce, Jess Kovatch and Kendall Spray among the top five in career 3-pointers.