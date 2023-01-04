UConn sophomore guard Caroline Ducharme has entered concussion protocol after an incident during practice at the beginning of the week, the school announced Tuesday. There is currently no timetable for her return, but she will miss at least two games as she did not travel for the Huskies' two-game road trip at Butler and Xavier.

Ducharme is averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds this season while shooting 44 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. She spent the preseason recovering from surgery in April that took care of a lingering hip injury. She also missed the season opener while dealing with neck stiffness.

The Huskies had an injury-plagued year last season. They again began dealing with issues before the 2022-23 campaign when star player Paige Bueckers tore her ACL, and freshman Ice Brady -- the No. 5 player in the class of 2022 -- suffered a dislocated patella in her right knee.

Last week, coach Geno Auriemma talked about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when talking about the team's injuries. The Huskies' leading scorer, Azzi Fudd, suffered a right knee injury on Dec. 4 and was just cleared to return to basketball activities this past weekend.

UConn registered wins against Creighton and Marquette last week to climb to the No. 5 spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll. They did so shorthanded as junior forward Aubrey Griffin was out after a positive COVID-19 test following the holidays. Meanwhile, Amari DeBerry struggled to fly out of Buffalo because of a snowstorm and missed the Creighton game.

The Huskies are taking on Butler on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in Hinkle Fieldhouse. They will later travel to Cincinnati to take on Xavier on Jan. 5.