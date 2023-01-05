UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss the Huskies' game at Xavier on Thursday, the program announced. No timetable for his return to the sideline has been announced.

"It's been an extremely difficult month for me, and I've been feeling under the weather and run down," Auriemma said in a statement. "I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I'm going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready."

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will be taking over during his absence, as she has done in the past. Dailey holds a 16-0 record in the times she has been at the helm of the team.

This will be the fourth game Auriemma misses this season. December was a difficult month for him and the struggles have continued in January. Auriemma's 91-year-old mother died on Dec. 8, and soon after he began experiencing flu-like symptoms. He missed two games before returning for the game against Creighton on Dec. 28. Auriemma was out again for the game against Butler on Tuesday. The Huskies won that one 80-47.

"This season has been unlike any other," said Dailey after the Butler game. "It's worse than the COVID season because during COVID every time you took a test, someone could be out or we could be shut down. (Now) every other day, we get one person back and then we lose one. It makes you tougher. It makes you stronger as a group."

UConn has seen plenty of injuries and illnesses this season, but the Huskies have still managed to register a 12-2 overall record and are currency ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Uconn vs. Xavier face-off is set for Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.