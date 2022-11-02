Bobby Lashley prophesizes a legacy feud to complement the surefire Hall of Fame careers of he and Brock Lesnar. WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 will host a hard-hitting contest between the former WWE champions and MMA fighters.

Lashley vs. Lesnar was very desired by the WWE fanbase following Lashley's assent to the main event. It was a rare opportunity to see two experienced combat sports athletes with serious pro-wrestling chops. Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion and Lashley amassed a 15-2 record in promotions like Bellator and Strikeforce, but both cut their teeth in the WWE and continue to perform for the organization.

Lashley captured the WWE championship from Lesnar in their first encounter at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The build-up and blow-off left something to be desired considering its dream match status. The match played second fiddle to a Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns feud, featured multiple interferences and resulted in Lashley reportedly suffering a shoulder injury. Lashley was unsatisfied with the circumstances surrounding their first match and was determined to deliver on the sequel. Their rematch at Crown Jewel has benefitted from more time and a greater focus on WWE programming. Lashley is happy with the direction of their rivalry, the latest chapter in what he anticipates will be a lengthier story.

"There's been years and years of lead-up because of the way things have come together with us. I don't think this is the last time we're going to see each other," Lashley told CBS Sports. "I think until the end of my career or the end of his career, there's always going to be a Bobby and Brock. Right now, I look at the score as one for me and zero for him. If it's two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I'm sure he's going to be coming back for another one. He's got to avenge his losses."

Check out the full interview with Bobby Lashley below.

"I like the buildup because I think the buildup is really important because of what happened last time. There wasn't that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time is going to be a lot more hype. I think that it's not going to be the last time. I think that is so much more that Brock and I can actually get into. So I think that this feud is going to be a feud that's going to keep going and it's going to keep looking different and there is going to be a lot more involved with it."

Pro-wrestling is a scripted art and the outcomes are pre-determined, but the impact can be quite real. The physicality kicks or, more appropriately, suplexes into overdrive when Lesar is involved. Some superstars are celebrated for laying into their shots -- we're looking at you, GUNTHER vs. Sheamus. Lashley welcomes a level of intensity that only a former UFC heavyweight champion can bring.

"I don't think Brock is the type of person that's just going to let somebody beat him up two times in a row and then not even come to avenge it," Lashley said. "I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn't care. Brock wants to fight. Brock wants to hurt. Since he wants to do that, he's got to come with it."