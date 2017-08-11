Triple H believes Ronda Rousey is presently 'unsure' about a future in WWE

While WWE executive and 14-time world champion Paul "Triple H" Levesque was overjoyed at having Ronda Rousey ringside in Orlando, Florida, during July tapings of the Mae Young Classic women's tournament, no advancement has been made in regards to the former UFC champion's pro wrestling future.

"I don't know that I ever once looked out at the crowd and saw her without this ear-to-ear grin on her face," Levesque told CBS Sports during an interview for the "In This Corner" podcast, which will be published on Wednesday. "She was like a little kid after every break there would be when I would talk to her -- like a little kid. What that means? Unsure. What that means down the line? I think she's unsure."

Rousey, 30, hasn't appeared in the Octagon since Dec. 30 when she snapped a 15-month layoff against new UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and was knocked out in 48 seconds. But "Rowdy" made headlines on July 13 when she showed up in the crowd at those WWE tapings, which featured -- among the 32 women competing in the tournament -- good friend and former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler.

WWE instantly posted a video on social media of Levesque welcoming Rousey to the arena upon her arrival at Full Sail University. Rousey sat in the front row alongside her former MMA training partners (dubbed "The Four Horsewomen") and was even caught on camera mean-mugging across the arena at WWE's current "Four Horsewomen," former NXT stars Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, who have all graduated to the main roster.

Despite a report that Rousey was set to begin pro wrestling training with a current WWE superstar, Levesque said that no further conversations have taken place. What has helped fuel speculation is that, along with Baszler, the other members of Rousey's "Four Horsewomen" have all entered the pro wrestling business in some form. Jessamyn Duke began training at a school in Southern California, and Marina Shafir, who is engaged to NXT superstar Roderick Strong, has been featured on television.

"I think [Rousey] is in a transition period in her life and is in a great place," Levesque said. "I think she's getting married soon or something. Look, she has got a lot going on, but I'm all about creating opportunities. That's what the Mae Young Classic is all about -- creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I'd be happy to talk to her about it."

The Mae Young Classic will air exclusively on WWE Network beginning Aug. 28. The finals will stream live on Sept. 12 from Las Vegas. The network will also run a bracketology special immediately after SummerSlam on Aug. 20.

"I think that Ronda has been fascinated with our business for a very long period of time," Levesque said. "There are so many similarities but you don't have some of the competitive drawbacks maybe that come with being that elite level of fighter."

Rousey, who is engaged to UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, is no stranger to making a cameo on WWE programming. After sitting in the front row at SummerSlam in 2014 along with her "Four Horsewomen," she did the same one year later at WrestleMania 31. This time, however, at the peak of her popularity as UFC champion, Rousey jumped the barricade and joined The Rock in taking out Levesque and his real-life wife Stephanie McMahon.

"It's funny. I remember when we did that stuff with Ronda at WrestleMania and she was talking about the roar of the crowd," Levesque said. "It was the most amazing stuff she had felt and heard. She said, 'I have never allowed myself to even hear it when I fight.' She can't. It's not about the crowd. It's not about entertainment and whether they are booing me or cheering me. It's not about how loud it is. It's about a focused one thing.

"We do the exact opposite. Our whole thing is entertaining that crowd and getting them to react and doing all those things. It's fun, and I think that she's enamored and fascinated with what we do. I know she was there to support her friend Shayna Baszler, who did phenomenal in the tournament and is very skilled. She was there to support her and had a great time."