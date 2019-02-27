Bracketology Bubble Watch: Texas, Auburn and Florida facing important tests on Wednesday

at Baylor, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN2 The Longhorns season is in peril right now. At 15-12, they do not have a good enough record to be selected, historically speaking. However, this bubble is so soft that some historic low marks may be broken this season. I wouldn't count on that if I were Texas, though. The Longhorns have nothing but tough games left and they are playing without leading scorer Kerwin Roach.

at Georgia, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPNU The Tigers are one of those teams with a deceptive NET ranking. They're in the top 25, but their tournament resume says they are closer to missing the tournament than a top 25 seed. Auburn has a few home wins over middle of the bracket or worse teams and that's about it. The best thing you can say about Auburn is that it has no bad losses. The Tigers need that to still be true after Wednesday.

at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. ET -- SEC Network Florida has picked up the pace at the right time. The Gators appeared to have a letdown against Missouri after the big win over LSU, but still got the win. This is another must win because games with LSU and Kentucky are still to come.

at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN3 The Knights will face their I-4 rivals for the second time in two weeks. UCF won the first meeting, but this one is on the road. After demolishing SMU, this begins a four-game stretch with three on the road and a home game with Cincinnati. In fact, the Bulls are the worst team UCF will see in that stretch and they are 17-9.

at Pitt, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN3 The Tigers have two home games left where they can make some noise, but also two road games that are must win. Clemson is only 2-6 on the road, but they cannot afford a loss to the Panthers.