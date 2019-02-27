Bracketology Bubble Watch: Texas, Auburn and Florida facing important tests on Wednesday
Here's all the bubble teams in action Wednesday and what the stakes are for each team
Ohio State picked up a win that could take them off the bubble, while Butler saw its bubble burst in a home overtime loss to Providence. A big game in the Big 12 highlights Wednesday's slate, while the SEC has a couple of teams in action as well.
First, let's take a look at the progress from Tuesday's action.
- Syracuse didn't harm its resume despite losing to North Carolina, 93-85. The Orange are on the bubble because of a difficult finishing schedule. Because of that, the game at Wake Forest is almost must win.
- Ohio State pulled away from Iowa in the second half for an easy win, 90-70. Ohio State's place in the tournament is all but secured at this point.
- TCU picked up its worst loss of the season at a bad time, dropping a triple-overtime thriller to West Virginia. The good news is that they have two home games left. The bad news is that they are against league-leader Kansas State and Texas Tech.
- Alabama has now won two in a row after a three game losing streak, picking up another key win over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide need to keep the upswing going because there are no easy games left. LSU is next and that would be a big win to get.
- Temple's loss at Memphis drops them to 2-6 vs Quadrant 1, with one of those being over Houston. The next two games against Tulane and at UConn are pretty much must wins.
- Butler is a home-court hero that needed to defend its turf, but failed to do so in an overtime loss to Providence. The Bulldogs fell to 15-13 on the season and their realistic hopes for a spot in the field appear to be gone.
- VCU held off a late rally by Saint Louis to stay in first place in the Atlantic 10 and avoid what would have been a bad loss. It is going to be a while before the Rams see a team that can be anything but a bad loss.
- Utah State took care of San Diego State in a nice tuneup for the Nevada game this Saturday. A win there would be big help for Utah State's at-large chances.
|1
at Baylor, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
The Longhorns season is in peril right now. At 15-12, they do not have a good enough record to be selected, historically speaking. However, this bubble is so soft that some historic low marks may be broken this season. I wouldn't count on that if I were Texas, though. The Longhorns have nothing but tough games left and they are playing without leading scorer Kerwin Roach.
|2
at Georgia, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPNU
The Tigers are one of those teams with a deceptive NET ranking. They're in the top 25, but their tournament resume says they are closer to missing the tournament than a top 25 seed. Auburn has a few home wins over middle of the bracket or worse teams and that's about it. The best thing you can say about Auburn is that it has no bad losses. The Tigers need that to still be true after Wednesday.
|3
at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. ET -- SEC Network
Florida has picked up the pace at the right time. The Gators appeared to have a letdown against Missouri after the big win over LSU, but still got the win. This is another must win because games with LSU and Kentucky are still to come.
|4
at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN3
The Knights will face their I-4 rivals for the second time in two weeks. UCF won the first meeting, but this one is on the road. After demolishing SMU, this begins a four-game stretch with three on the road and a home game with Cincinnati. In fact, the Bulls are the worst team UCF will see in that stretch and they are 17-9.
|5
at Pitt, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN3
The Tigers have two home games left where they can make some noise, but also two road games that are must win. Clemson is only 2-6 on the road, but they cannot afford a loss to the Panthers.
|6
vs. DePaul, 7 p.m. ET -- CBSSN and streaming on fuboTV
Georgetown is trying to make a late run to the bracket and the schedule will give the Hoyas some opportunities to resume build. This is not one of them. A loss to the Blue Demons would pretty much knock the Hoyas out.
