The Butler Bulldogs will try to hand the Kansas State Wildcats their first loss of the season when they square off on Wednesday night during the 2022 Big East-Big 12 battle. Butler has lost two of its last three games, including a 76-61 setback against NC State last Friday. Kansas State has won all six of its games this season, winning the Cayman Islands Classic last week.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points in the latest Butler vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Butler picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Butler vs. Kansas State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas State vs. Butler:

Butler vs. Kansas State spread: Butler -3

Butler vs. Kansas State over/under: 132.5 points

Butler vs. Kansas State money line: Butler -150, Kansas State +130

Butler vs. Kansas State picks: See picks here

Why Butler can cover

Butler will be happy to return home after facing some tough opponents at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas last week. The Bulldogs lost to North Carolina State in the fifth-place game, as the Wolfpack went on a 15-2 run at the end of the first half and Butler never caught up. Hinkle Fieldhouse has been a house of horrors for visiting teams over the past decade, as Butler is 67-2 in its last 69 non-conference home games.

Sophomore guard Jayden Taylor leads the Bulldogs with 16.4 points per game, scoring in double figures in all seven games this season. Butler has an extremely balanced lineup though, with five players averaging double digits. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in 12 of their last 16 games dating back to last season, including five of their last six home games.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State is prepared for this type of challenge, as it is coming off a tournament title at the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats beat multiple quality opponents during that three-game stretch, claiming the championship with wins against Rhode Island, Nevada and LSU. Markquis Nowell was named the tournament MVP after scoring 29 points against Nevada and 18 points against LSU.

Nowell, a senior guard, is Kansas State's second-leading scorer with 15.3 points per game, and he is also dishing out 7.8 assists per game. Senior forward Keyontae Johnson has been one of the best stories in college basketball so far this season, averaging 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game two years after collapsing on the court when he played for Florida. Johnson missed the final 21 games of the 2020-21 season and all of the 2021-22 campaign while staying with the Gators, but he transferred to Kansas State this offseason.

How to make Kansas State vs. Butler picks

The model has simulated Butler vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Butler? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Butler vs. Kansas State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,500 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.