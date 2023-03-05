The top-seeded UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will look to win their sixth Big South Conference Tournament championship and first since 2016 when they take on the seventh-seeded Campbell Fighting Camels on Sunday. The Bulldogs (26-7, 16-2 Big South), who have won eight in a row, are coming off a 66-62 win over South Carolina Upstate in Saturday's semifinals. The Fighting Camels (16-17, 8-10), who have won three in a row, defeated Radford 72-71 in the semifinals. UNC-Asheville swept the regular-season series, winning 78-65 on Jan. 28 and 58-55 on Jan. 7.

Tip-off from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 1 p.m. ET. UNC Asheville leads the all-time series 29-23, but Campbell holds a 2-1 series edge in games played on neutral courts. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Campbell vs. UNC-Asheville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 134.5. Before making any UNC-Asheville vs. Campbell picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Campbell vs. UNC-Asheville spread: UNC-Asheville -4.5

Campbell vs. UNC-Asheville over/under: 134.5 points

Campbell vs. UNC-Asheville money line: Campbell +162, UNC-Asheville -195

CAM: The Fighting Camels are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up win

UNCA: The Under is 4-0 in the Bulldogs' last four neutral site games

Why UNC-Asheville can cover



Senior forward Drew Pember has been on fire during the conference tournament. He is coming off a 31-point and 10-rebound performance in Saturday's win, after scoring 29 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a 75-66 quarterfinal win over Charleston Southern on Friday. It was his 20th consecutive game of scoring 10 or more points, and 15th double-double on the year. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Also powering the Bulldogs is senior guard Tajion Jones, who scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in Saturday's victory over South Carolina Upstate. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last eight games, including a 30-point performance in an 80-62 win over Charleston Southern on Feb. 22. He has registered one double-double this year, scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a 76-72 win at High Point on Jan. 4. In 33 games, all starts, Jones is averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Why Campbell can cover

The Fighting Camels are making their second Big South Conference Tournament championship game appearance in three seasons. Senior guard Ricky Clemons leads Campbell, averaging 14.1 points, four rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is coming off a 13-point performance in Saturday's win over Radford and has reached double-digit scoring in six consecutive games. He scored 34 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 95-93 overtime loss at Winthrop on Feb. 22.

Freshman guard Anthony Dell'Orso is coming off his second 20-plus scoring game in a row for the Fighting Camels. He scored 23 points and grabbed four rebounds in Saturday's victory. A day earlier, he poured in 20 points and grabbed eight boards in an 81-68 victory over Longwood. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games. For the season, Dell'Orso is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

