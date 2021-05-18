There have been more than 1,500 Division I college basketball players in the transfer portal this offseason. The overwhelming majority of them are irrelevant to the sport. But there are some who project as real difference-makers, and there's an argument to be made that none deserve that label more than reigning Pac-12 scoring champ Remy Martin.
He's now a Kansas Jayhawk.
The 6-foot point guard, who is coming off of back-to-back seasons in which he averaged 19.1 points per game for Arizona State, committed to Bill Self's program on Monday night. So as long as he eventually withdraws from the NBA Draft, which is the operating assumption, he's now set to join a blueblood program that's expected to return four of the top five scorers from a team that beat Baylor, the eventual national champion, in February and finished second in the Big 12. As a result, I've moved Kansas up to No. 3 in Version 11.0 of the 2021-22 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Gonzaga remains No. 1.
The Zags have won at least 31 games in five consecutive seasons, played in two of the past four national title games, and finished first or second at KenPom in four of the past five years -- and it's possible the best is yet to come considering the roster Mark Few has in place. The West Coast Conference power should bring back Andrew Nembhard and Drew Timme, the latter of whom will likely be the Preseason National Player of the Year. That experienced core will be joined by the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 (Chet Holmgren) and two other consensus top-30 freshmen (Hunter Sallis, Nolan Hickman), meaning this should be the most-talented roster in program history -- one good enough to win Gonzaga's first national title.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|The Zags are expected to bring back Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard, both of whom started for a team that finished 31-1. They'll combine with a star-studded recruiting class - highlighted by five-star prospects Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis - and allow Gonzaga to enter the season as the favorite to win the national title.
|--
|31-1
|2
UCLA
|Every meaningful player who helped the Bruins make the Final Four is currently projected back on campus - among them NCAA Tournament star Johnny Juzang. UCLA will add five-star prospect Peyton Watson and should have all of the pieces necessary to compete for the national title.
|--
|22-10
|3
Kansas
|The Jayhawks are expected to return four of the top five scorers from a team that beat Baylor in February and finished second in the Big 12. The addition of high-level transfers Remy Martin (Arizona State) and Joseph Yesefu (Drake) should make Kansas the favorite to win what would be the 20th conference championship of Bill Self's career.
|6
|21-9
|4
Villanova
|The return of Collin Gillispie and Jermaine Samuels means the Wildcats will return four of the top five scorers from a team that won the Big East title by multiple games. So Jay Wright will have the pieces necessary to compete for his third national championship.
|1
|18-7
|5
Alabama
|The Crimson Tide should return four of the top seven scorers from a team that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament - most notably Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. The addition of five-star point guard JD Davison and four-star big Charles Bediako gives Nate Oats a chance at back-to-back conference championships.
|1
|26-7
|6
Ohio St.
|Ohio State is expected to return seven of the top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament - most notably Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young. Malaki Branham, a consensus top-30 prospect in the Class of 2021, is an incoming recruit who should make an immediate impact.
|1
|21-10
|7
Michigan
|Eli Brooks' decision to return will provide Juwan Howard with an additional experienced piece to pair with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class that features five-star prospect Caleb Houstan, five-star prospect Moussa Diabate and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year DeVante' Jones. As long as Hunter Dickinson also returns, which is expected, the Wolverines should be able to compete for another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|23-5
|8
Duke
|Duke is the only program expected to add three five-star prospects from the Class of 2021 - among them Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, both of whom project as one-and-done top-10 NBA Draft picks. So even with Matthew Hurt and DJ Steward both leaving school early, Mike Krzyzewski should have enough talent to take the Blue Devils back to the top of the sport.
|1
|13-11
|9
Baylor
|The Bears are expected to lose Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler to the NBA Draft. But if Baylor keeps a core of Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and enrolls its top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star wing Kendall Brown, Scott Drew can make a run at another national title -- and he'll be in even better position to do it if Arizona transfer James Akinjo receivers a waiver to play immediately.
|1
|28-2
|10
Arkansas
|The Razorbacks are losing a lot - including projected first-round pick Moses Moody. But JD Notae should return as a double-digit scorer, and Eric Musselman is adding at least four experienced double-digit scorers via the transfer market, mostly notably Chris Lykes (Miami) and Au'Diese Toney (Pitt).
|--
|25-7
|11
Purdue
|The Boilermakers have no seniors and zero players likely to enter the 2021 NBA Draft, meaning everybody who matters should return from a team that received a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The star is Trevion Williams, who averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior.
|--
|18-10
|12
Houston
|As long as Kelvin Sampson remains the coach, Houston will likely be a mainstay in the Top 25 And 1. The early loss of Quentin Grimes will hurt, but probably not too much with Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark set to return and be joined by Texas Tech transfer Kyler Edwards.
|--
|28-4
|13
Maryland
|Mark Turgeon has used the transfer market to add a quality guard (Fatts Russell) and big (Qudus Wahab). That should be enough to offset the loss of Darryl Morsell and get the Terrapins to the Big Dance for the sixth time in a span of seven NCAA Tournaments.
|--
|17-14
|14
Kentucky
|John Calipari has solved Kentucky's point guard problems by adding five-star prospect TyTy Washington and Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler. Other additions like transfers Kellan Grady (Davidson), Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia) and CJ Frederick (Iowa) are what will give the Wildcats a chance to go from a losing season to a conference title.
|--
|9-16
|15
Florida St.
|The Seminoles should be good again despite the fact that they're likely losing four of their top five scorers - among them projected lottery pick Scottie Barnes. A veteran core of Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne will be joined by a top-five recruiting class highlighted by former Houston standout Caleb Mills and five-star wing Matthew Cleveland.
|--
|18-7
|16
Tennessee
|John Fulkerson's decision to return for another season means Tennessee should bring back five of the top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That experienced core will pair nicely with a recruiting class highlighted by one of the best point guards in the Class of 2021 (Kennedy Chandler) and another newcomer who just averaged 11.7 points while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range at Auburn (Justin Powell).
|--
|18-9
|17
N. Carolina
|The expected return of Armando Bacot and Caleb Love will give first-year coach Hubert Davis a chance to keep the Tar Heels nationally relevant. The arrival of Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek should help offset the loss of Garrison Brooks and Day'Ron Sharpe.
|--
|18-11
|18
Connecticut
|Dan Hurley has rebuilt UConn to the point where it should be a consistent challenger to Villanova in the Big East. Even the early loss of James Bouknight, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick, shouldn't change that (especially with Tyler Polley set to return for a fifth season).
|--
|15-8
|19
Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry is following Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts out the door. But the arrival of five-star guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker should have Tom Izzo in his 24th straight NCAA Tournament.
|--
|15-13
|20
St. Bona.
|All five starters from a team that won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and Atlantic 10 Tournament are expected back - most notably Kyle Lofton, who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists as a junior. Wake Forest transfer Quadry Adams will provide depth.
|--
|16-5
|21
Texas
|Chris Beard has used the transfer portal to add three players - Timmy Allen (Utah), Christian Bishop (Creighton) and Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt) - who averaged double-figures in points this season. He appears to have enough experienced talent to compete for the Big 12 title in his first year at Texas.
|--
|19-8
|22
Oregon
|Dana Altman has been among the best at reloading his roster each offseason via the transfer market -- and now he's doing it again now. The addition of Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon to an experienced core of Will Richardson, Eric Williams and N'Faly Dante should make the Ducks the biggest threat to UCLA in the Pac-12.
|--
|21-7
|23
Virginia
|Trey Murphy is expected to remain in the NBA Draft, which means Virginia will likely lose its top three scorers. But Kihei Clark will provide Tony Bennett with an experienced point guard capable of keeping the Cavaliers near the top of the ACC, and the addition of East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner could be a big boost.
|--
|18-7
|24
Auburn
|Auburn's frontcourt of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler might end up being the best frontcourt in the SEC. That's two five-star high school prospects joining a roster returning two double-digit scorers.
|--
|13-14
|25
USC
|Andy Enfield should have the Trojans back in the NCAA Tournament - as long as Isaiah Mobley doesn't join his brother, Evan Mobley, in the NBA Draft. A top-15 recruiting class highlighted by Reese Dixon-Waters and Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis will help offset the departures.
|--
|25-8
|26
Va. Tech
|The top four scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament are expected to return - among them Keve Aluma, who averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. They'll be joined by a pair of transfers (USF's Michael Durr and Wofford's Storm Murphy) who should help Virginia Tech compete near the top of the ACC.
|--
|15-7
Roster breakdowns
1. Gonzaga
Coach: Mark Few | 2020-21 record: 31-1
- Notable players expected to leave: Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi, Aaron Cook, Oumar Ballo, Pavel Zakharov
- Notable players expected to return: Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard, Anton Watson, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris, Ben Gregg
- Expected additions: Chet Holmgren, Hunter Sallis, Nolan Hickman, Rasir Bolton, Kaden Perry
2. UCLA
Coach: Mick Cronin | 2020-21 record: 22-10
- Notable players expected to leave: Chris Smith
- Notable players expected to return: Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard, Tyger Campbell, Cody Riley, David Singleton, Jake Kyman, Mac Etienne, Jaylen Clark, Kenneth Nwuba
- Expected additions: Peyton Watson, Will McClendon, Myles Johnson
3. Kansas
Coach: Bill Self | 2020-21 record: 21-9
- Notable players expected to leave: Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, Gethro Muscadin
- Notable players expected to return: Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, Mitch Lightfoot, Dajuan Harris, Chris Teahan
- Expected additions: Remy Martin, Joseph Yesufu, Cam Martin, Zach Clemence, KJ Adams, Bobby Pettiford, Sydney Curry
4. Villanova
Coach: Jay Wright | 2020-21 record: 18-7
- Notable players expected to leave: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Cole Swider
- Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, Justin Moore, Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater, Eric Dixon, Bryan Antoine, Chris Arcidiacono, Trey Patterson
- Expected additions: Jordan Longino, Nnanna Njoku, Angelo Brizzi
5. Alabama
Coach: Nate Oats | 2020-21 record: 26-7
- Notable players expected to leave: Herb Jones, John Petty, Alex Reese, Jordan Bruner
- Notable players expected to return: Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Joshua Primo, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, James Rojas, Darius Miles, Keon Ambrose-Hylton
- Expected additions: Noah Gurley, JD Davison, Charles Bediako, Jusaun Holt, Nimari Burnett, Alex Tchikou
6. Ohio State
Coach: Chris Holtmann | 2020-21 record: 21-10
- Notable players expected to leave: CJ Walker, Musa Jallow, Jimmy Sotos
- Notable players expected to return: Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens, Zed Key, Seth Towns, Meechie Johnson, Eugene Brown
- Expected additions: Malaki Branham, Kalen Etzler, Jamari Wheeler, Joey Brunk
7. Michigan
Coach: Juwan Howard | 2020-21 record: 23-5
- Notable players expected to leave: Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown, Austin Davis
- Notable players expected to return: Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns, Terrence Williams, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard
- Expected additions: DeVante' Jones, Caleb Houston, Moussa Diabate, Kobe Bufkin, Frankie Collins, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter
8. Duke
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski | 2020-21 record: 13-11
- Notable players expected to leave: Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jordan Goldwire, Jaemyn Brakefield, Patrick Tape, Henry Coleman
- Notable players expected to return: Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, Mark Williams, Joey Baker
- Expected additions: Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Trevor Keels, Theo John, Jaylen Blakes
9. Baylor
Coach: Scott Drew | 2020-21 record: 28-2
- Notable players expected to leave: Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital
- Notable players expected to return: Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchouwa, L.J. Cryer, Flo Thamba, Zach Loveday, Jordan Turner
- Expected additions: Kendall Brown, Langston Love, Jeremy Sochan
10. Arkansas
Coach: Eric Musselman | 2020-21 record: 25-7
- Notable players expected to leave: Moses Moody, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Vance Jackson, Ethan Henderson
- Notable players expected to return: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Connor Vanover, Jaylin Williams, Khalen Robinson
- Expected additions: Au'Diese Toney, Chris Lykes, Stanley Umode, Kamani Johnson, Chance Moore, Jaxson Robinson
11. Purdue
Coach: Matt Painter | 2020-21 record: 18-10
- Notable players expected to leave: Aaron Wheeler, Emmanuel Dowuona
- Notable players expected to return: Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Zach Edey, Eric Hunter Jr., Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis, Isaiah Thompson, Ethan Morton.
- Expected additions: Trey Kaufman, Caleb Furst
12. Houston
Coach: Kelvin Sampson | 2020-21 record: 28-4
- Notable players expected to leave: Quentin Grimes, Dejon Jarreau, Justin Gorham, Bryson Gresham, Cameron Tyson
- Notable players expected to return: Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, Fabian White, Reggie Chaney, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell, J'Wan Roberts
- Expected additions: Kyler Edwards, Ja'Vier Francis, Taze Moore, Ramon Walker, Robbie Armbrester, Josh Carlton
13. Maryland
Coach: Mark Turgeon | 2020-21 record: 17-14
- Notable players expected to leave: Darryl Morsell, Galin Smith, Chol Marial, Aquan Smart, Reese Mona, Jairus Hamilton
- Notable players expected to return: Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, James Graham III, Marcus Dockery
- Expected additions: Qudus Wahab, Fatts Russell, Julian Reese, Ike Cornish, Ian Martinez
14. Kentucky
Coach: John Calipari | 2020-21 record: 9-16
- Notable players expected to leave: Brandon Boston, Olivier Sarr, Terrence Clarke, Isaiah Jackson, Davion Mintz, Devin Askew, Cam'Ron Fletcher
- Notable players expected to return: Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware
- Expected additions: TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, C.J. Frederick, Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins
15. Florida State
Coach: Leonard Hamilton | 2020-21 record: 18-7
- Notable players expected to leave: MJ Walker, RaiQuan Gray, Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprivica, RayQuan Evans, Nathaniel Jack, Tanor Ngom
- Notable players expected to return: Anthony Polite, Malik Osborne, Sardaar Calhoun, Wyatt Wilkes, Quincy Ballard
- Expected additions: Caleb Mills, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod
16. Tennessee
Coach: Rick Barnes | 2020-21 record: 18-9
- Notable players expected to leave: Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, EJ Anosiki, Davonte Gaines, Drew Pember
- Notable players expected to return: Victor Bailey, John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic
- Expected additions: Kennedy Chandler, Justin Powell, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje
17. North Carolina
Coach: Hubert Davis | 2020-21 record: 18-11
- Notable players expected to leave: Garrison Brooks, Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Andrew Playtek, Sterling Manley
- Notable players expected to return: Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Anthony Harris, Puff Johnson.
- Expected additions: Brady Manek, Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn, Justin McKoy
18. UConn
Coach: Dan Hurley | 2020-21 record: 15-8
- Notable players expected to leave: James Bouknight, Brendan Adams, Josh Carlton
- Notable players expected to return: R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin, Isaiah Whaley, Tyler Polley, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Gaffney, Andre Jackson, Akok Akok, Richie Springs
- Expected additions: Rahsool Diggins, Jordan Hawkins, Samson Johnson
19. Michigan State
Coach: Tom Izzo | 2020-21 record: 15-13
- Notable players expected to leave: Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier
- Notable players expected to return: Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Foster Loyer, Julius Marble, Marcus Bingham, AJ Hoggard, Mady Sissoko
- Expected additions: Tyson Walker, Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks
20. St. Bonaventure
Coach: Mark Schmidt | 2020-21 record: 16-5
- Notable players expected to leave: Alejandro Vasquez, Jalen Shaw, Jermaine Taggart
- Notable players expected to return: Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi, Alpha Okoli, Eddie Creal
- Expected additions: Linton Brown, Justin Ndjock, Quadry Adams, Abdoul Karim, Coulibaly, Oluwasegun Durosinmi
21. Texas
Coach: Chris Beard | 2020-21 record: 19-8
- Notable players expected to leave: Matt Coleman, Greg Brown, Jericho Sims, Kai Jones, Donovan Williams, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm Jr.
- Notable players expected to return: Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres, Brock Cunningham
- Expected additions: Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu, Devin Askew, Christian Bishop, Jaylon Tyson
22. Oregon
Coach: Dana Altman | 2020-21 record: 21-7
- Notable players expected to leave: Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Chandler Lawson, Amauri Hardy, Will Johnson, Jalen Terry
- Notable players expected to return: Will Richardson, Eric Williams, N'Faly Dante, Aaron Estrada, Franck Kepnang, Lok Wur
- Expected additions: De'Vion Harmon, Rivaldo Soarez, Nathan Bittle, Isaac Johnson
23. Virginia
Coach: Tony Bennett | 2020-21 record: 18-17
- Notable players expected to leave: Sam Hauser, Jay Huff, Trey Murphy, Tomas Woldentensae, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy
- Notable players expected to return: Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Kody Stattman, Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro, Carson McCorkle, Chase Coleman, Malachi Poindexter
- Expected additions: Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Taine Murray
24. Auburn
Coach: Bruce Pearl | 2020-21 record: 13-14
- Notable players expected to leave: Sharife Cooper, Justin Powell, Jamal Johnson, Javon Franklin
- Notable players expected to return: Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, JT Thor, Devan Cambridge, Dylan Cardwell, Chris Moore, Babatunde Akingbola
- Expected additions: Walker Kessler, Jabari Smith, Zeb Jasper, Wendell Green
25. USC
Coach: Andy Enfield | 2020-21 record: 25-8
- Notable players expected to leave: Evan Mobley, Tahj Eaddy, Isaiah White, Noah Baumann
- Notable players expected to return: Isaiah Mobley, Drew Peterson, Ethan Anderson, Chevez Goodwin, Max Agbonkpolo, Reese Waters
- Expected additions: Boogie Ellis, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, KJ Allen
26. Virginia Tech
Coach: Mike Young | 2020-21 record: 15-7
- Notable players expected to leave: Jalen Cone, Wabissa Bede, Joe Bamisile, Cordell Pemsl
- Notable players expected to return: Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne, Justyn Mutts, Hunter Cattoor, David N'Guessan, Darius Maddox, John Ojiako
- Expected additions: Storm Murphy, Sean Pedulla