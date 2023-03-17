The No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack are set to square off against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays in a first round matchup in the South Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday. NC State didn't end the regular season on a high note, dropping three of its past four games. The Wolfpack lost to Clemson 80-54 in the ACC quarterfinals. On the flip side, Creighton had its three-game win streak halted, falling 82-60 to Xavier in the Big East semifinals.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are 5-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.

NC State vs. Creighton: Bluejays -5

NC State vs. Creighton over/under: 149 points

NC State vs. Creighton money line: Bluejays -230, Wolfpack +195

NCST: Wolfpack are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up loss

CREI: Bluejays are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 neutral site games

Why Creighton can cover

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner provides this unit with a tall, mobile and instinctive player in the lane. Kalkbrenner is great at scoring around the rim and being a superb shot-blocker. The Missouri native averages 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He's also first in the nation in field-goal percentage (71.3). On Feb. 25 against Villanova, Kalkbrenner tallied 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Senior guard Baylor Scheierman is a tremendous shooter. Scheierman has nice size with good range from the perimeter. The Nebraska native logs 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He finished with 15 points and seven boards in his last outing against Xavier.

Why NC State can cover

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith does plenty of damage in the mid-range and around the basket. Smith knows how to move without the ball to create space and has good length that causes problems for defenders. Smith puts up 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. On March 8 against Virginia Tech, he totaled 30 points and eight boards.

Senior guard Jarkel Joiner is another agile and smooth shooting threat. Joiner lets it fly with the upmost confidence from beyond the arc. The Mississippi native logs 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 36% from beyond the arc. In the Feb. 28 contest against Duke, Joiner racked up 26 points, eight boards, and went 6 of 12 from 3-point land.

How to make NC State vs. Creighton picks

