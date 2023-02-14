Teams desperate for a win clash when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Duke Blue Devils in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC), who have lost three in a row and seven of eight, will look to win their first road game of the season in their seventh attempt. The Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6), who have lost two in a row and four of their last eight, will look to keep their slim hopes of a regular-season conference title alive. Duke is tied for seventh in the league, three games behind co-leading Pittsburgh and No. 8 Virginia.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 28-8, including a 9-2 series edge in games played in Durham. The Blue Devils are 12-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 141. Before making any Duke vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Notre Dame and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Duke -12

Duke vs. Notre Dame over/under: 141 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke -800, Notre Dame +550

ND: The Fighting Irish are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games against a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against a team with a losing straight-up record

Duke vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Duke can cover



Center Kyle Filipowski, the seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week, leads all conference freshmen in rebounding and double-doubles. His 11 double-doubles are the most by any freshman nationally, while his 9.2 rebounds lead all power conference freshmen. He also leads the Blue Devils in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Filipowski scored in double-figures 21 times this season, including in each of the first 12 games and in nine of the last 11.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach also powers the Blue Devils. He is averaging 12.6 points, three assists, 2.5 rebounds and one steal per game. Roach has scored in double figures in each of the last five games and in six of the past seven. He is coming off a 16-point performance in Saturday's 69-62 overtime loss at No. 8 Virginia. He was named the ACC Player of the Week on Feb. 6 after 20-plus points in consecutive wins over Wake Forest (21) and North Carolina (20).

Why Notre Dame can cover

Forward Nate Laszewski is coming off a monster game in Saturday's loss to Virginia Tech. He scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added one block and one steal. The fifth-year senior has started all 25 games he has played and is averaging 14.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is connecting on 54.1% of his field goals, including 42.7% from 3-point range, and 86.2% of his free throws.

Senior guard Cormac Ryan has also been red hot of late, scoring in double digits in each of the last six games, including 19 points at North Carolina State in an 85-82 loss on Jan. 24. He scored 17 points and dished out three assists in Saturday's game. He has scored 10 or more points 16 times, including 20 or more twice. He scored a season-high 23 points in a 70-52 win over Michigan State on Nov. 30. For the season, he is averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 144 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.