The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will try to secure another trip to the WCC Tournament title game when they face the No. 6 seed San Francisco Dons on Monday night. Gonzaga kickstarted a seven-game winning streak to close the regular season when it beat San Francisco by 18 points on Feb. 9. The Dons advanced to the semifinals with a 93-87 win over Santa Clara in overtime on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 11:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 161.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco spread: Gonzaga -14.5

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco over/under: 161 points

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco money line: Gonzaga -1270, San Francisco +760

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga was questioned by critics when it lost two games in a five-game stretch earlier in the season, but the Bulldogs responded with a seven-game winning streak to close the regular season. They avenged a loss to Saint Mary's with a 77-68 win over the Gaels on Feb. 25, and they added a 104-65 win against Chicago State last Wednesday. Senior forward Drew Timme needs 22 points to become Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer on Monday night.

Timme is averaging 21.1 points and is shooting 61.8% from the floor, leading his team to a share of the WCC regular-season title. The Bulldogs have dominated this tournament under head coach Mark Few, going 49-5 and never losing before the championship game. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games and are 13-1 in their last 14 games in March.

Why San Francisco can cover

San Francisco opened the tournament with an 80-63 win against Pacific before taking down third-seeded Santa Clara in double overtime on Saturday night. Khalil Shabazz poured in a career-high 38 points and knocked down a career-high seven 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while playing 48 of 50 minutes.

Shabazz gives the Dons a veteran leader, averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, drilling a team-best 89 triples. San Francisco played Gonzaga close in January, losing in a 77-75 final at home. The Dons tend to play well at this time of the year, covering the spread in eight of their last nine games in March.

