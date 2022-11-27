Before the No. 6. Gonzaga Bulldogs move on to a top-10 matchup to start December, there is business to take care of on Sunday evening against the Xavier Musketeers. The teams meet in a third-place game in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Invitational and each will be looking for their fifth game of the season. On the other side of Sunday's game, Gonzaga has a date with No. 7 Baylor, and the Zags have already defeated No. 4 Kentucky earlier this year. Meanwhile, Xavier has lost both its games against ranked opponents this season.

Tip-off from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Xavier odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 159.5.

Gonzaga vs. Xavier spread: Gonzaga -7.5

Gonzaga vs. Xavier over/under: 159.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Xavier money line: Gonzaga -340, Xavier +270

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga only has two losses this season; a 19-point loss to No. 11 Texas on November 16 and its most recent game to No. 24 Purdue on Friday, 84-66. Gonzaga's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Drew Timme, who had 22 points with nine rebounds. Nolan Hickman was the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer, with 15 points. Julian Strawther was the Zags' top player on the boards, with ten rebounds.

Even though Gonzaga is already a two-loss team, it has been one of the most efficient shooting sides in the nation. The Bulldogs have made half of their attempts from the field this season, led by Timme, who has made 62.5% of his. Gonzaga has also done well to set up smart shots this year, and have only been blocked 1.8 times per game, which is the 23rd-lowest mark in the nation.

What you need to know about Xavier

The Musketeers came up short against the Duke Blue Devils this past Friday, 71-64. Forward Jack Nunge, who averages 14.8 points per game this season, had a rough afternoon, with a 1-for-13 shooting performance. Souley Boum was the top scorer for Xavier, and finished with 23 points to match his season-high from the first game of the year.

Xavier has been every bit as efficient as Gonzaga from the field, and enters the contest with a 50.9% field goal percentage. The sharpest player from the floor on most nights has been Zach Freemantle, who has hit 61.1% of his shots this season. As a team, Xavier has done well boxing out under the glass, and limits opponents to just 19.8 defensive rebounds per contest, which is the tenth-lowest mark in the nation.

