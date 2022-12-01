The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks will try to build off their win over Texas Southern when they face the Seton Hall Pirates in the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle on Thursday night. Kansas suffered its first loss of the season in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game last week, but it bounced back with a win over Texas Southern on Monday. Seton Hall is riding a two-game losing streak following a disappointing loss to Siena on Sunday.

Kansas vs. Seton Hall spread: Kansas -10

Kansas vs. Seton Hall over/under: 139 points

Kansas vs. Seton Hall money line: Kansas -570, Seton Hall +425

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas suffered its first loss of the season in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis last week, but it bounced back with a dominant performance against Texas Southern on Monday. The Jayhawks cruised to a 33-point win, covering the 25.5-point spread in the process. They have also already recorded wins over then-No. 7 Duke, NC State and Wisconsin this season.

Freshman MJ Rice scored a career-high 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench against Texas Southern, while star wing Jalen Wilson had 22 points and six assists. Seton Hall has been struggling under first-year head coach Shaheen Holloway, losing to Oklahoma and Siena by a combined 18 points in its last two games. Second-leading scorer Dre Davis missed the Siena game due to a knee issue and could be sidelined again on Thursday.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Kansas is dealing with some injury issues of its own heading into this matchup. Starting guard Kevin McCullar Jr. sat out on Monday due to a pulled groin that he sustained in the loss to Tennessee, and he is expected to miss this game as well. He is the team's third-leading scorer (9.7) and second-leading rebounder (7.3).

Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (hamstring) is not going to be available until next week at the earliest, according to Kansas head coach Bill Self. Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes leads a balanced Seton Hall lineup with 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while senior forward Tyrese Samuel is scoring 10.9 points and grabbing 6.6 rebounds. The Pirates have gone unbeaten against the spread in their last six road games, and Kansas has only covered the spread once in its last five games overall.

