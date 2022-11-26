The longest winning streak in college basketball came to a screeching halt on Friday night in the Bahamas as No. 22 Tennessee lead wire-to-wire to take down reigning national champion and fourth-ranked Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game. Tennessee scored the first seven points of the game and built its lead to as many as 18 points in the second half before cruising to a 64-50 win.

Kansas' winning streak dated back to March 3 of last season when it launched into the back end of regular-season play and then ran the table in both the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament with 11 straight wins to claim college basketball's crown. It had accumulated 17 straight wins, the fifth-longest win streak of the Bill Self era which started nearly two decades ago, before the loss to the Vols.

Tennessee dominated on both ends of the court as it took down a fifth win in its last five outings against AP Top 10 teams under Rick Barnes. The Vols held Kansas to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range and 32% shooting from the field while conversely they made 42% of their field goals and 44% from 3-point range. It was the first time this season an opponent of KU's shot above 40% from the field.

This story will be updated