The 15th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats look to get back on track after dropping two of their last three games when they battle the North Florida Ospreys on Wednesday afternoon. The Ospreys (1-3), who tied for fourth in the Atlantic Sun East at 7-9 and were 11-20 overall a year ago, are coming off an 83-82 loss to Duquesne on Monday. The Wildcats (3-2), who tied for second in the SEC at 14-4 and were 26-8 overall in 2021-22, were beaten 88-72 by then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday night. Kentucky will be out to extend its home winning streak to 23 games.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 1-0, defeating North Florida 86-52 last season. The Wildcats are a 26.5-point favorite in the latest North Florida vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. North Florida picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. North Florida and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for North Florida vs. Kentucky:

North Florida vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -26.5

North Florida vs. Kentucky over/under: 153.5 points

UNF: The Ospreys are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games following a straight-up loss

UK: The Wildcats are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games following an ATS loss

North Florida vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kentucky can cover



The Wildcats have six players averaging in double figures, led by senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe. Although he has only played in three of the Wildcats' first five games, he has scored at least 20 points in two of them and registered a double-double both times. In the loss at Gonzaga, Tshiebwe scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. He had 22 points and 18 rebounds in a double-overtime loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 15. For the season, he is averaging 16 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, one assist and one steal per game.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves has also had the hot hand for Kentucky, averaging 13.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He has been lights out from 3-point range, connecting on 45.7% from beyond the arc. Reeves has reached double figures in four of five games, including a season-high 22 in the opener against Howard. He had 18 points in a 77-52 win over Duquesne on Nov. 11.

Why North Florida can cover

The Ospreys are led in scoring by Jarius Hicklen, who is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in three of North Florida's four games, including a season-high 24 in the loss at Duquesne. He also had 19 points in a 75-67 loss at Washington. Last season, Hicklen averaged 12 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, and was one of the Osprey's top 3-point threats, connecting on 87 3-pointers in 30 games.

Senior forward Carter Hendricksen is also off to a fast start to the season, and has scored in double digits in all four games. He scored 17 points in a 72-66 win at South Carolina State, and had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 104-63 loss at then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Nov. 7. In that game, he became just the eighth Osprey to reach 200 career 3-pointers. For the season, he is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

How to make North Florida vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 1147 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Kentucky vs. North Florida? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.