Louisville vs. Georgia Tech score: Cardinals' 10-game win streak ends as team suffers first Quadrant 2 loss

Louisville finally suffered a Quadrant 2 loss on Wednesday when the No. 5 Cardinals dropped a 64-58 game at Georgia Tech. Louisville (21-4, 12-2 ACC) entered 18-0 in Quadrant two or lower games, but the Cardinals struggled offensively against the Yellow Jackets and saw a 10-game winning streak snapped.

The loss brings Louisville to a tie with Duke for first in the ACC standings, and it drops the Cardinals from the No. 2 seed line to a projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm.

Georgia Tech (12-13, 6-8) held Louisville's starters to a combined 18 points. ACC Player of the Year candidate Jordan Nwora scored just two points for the Cardinals. It was the junior forward's lowest offensive output since his freshman year. Louisville hit just 3 of 24 shots from 3-point range in the loss, and its starters were a combined 0 for 10.

By contrast, all five of Georgia Tech's starters reached double figures, led 18 points from Jose Alvarado. The junior guard made four free throws in the final minute to help cement the outcome. The win is the best of the season for the Yellow Jackets, who entered 1-6 in Quadrant 1 games with their only other Quadrant 1 victory coming against North Carolina State.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action next Wednesday at Wake Forest while Louisville plays at Clemson on Saturday.