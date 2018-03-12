March Madness 2018: Official NCAA Tournament bracket seeding 1-68
Syracuse was the last team in
The full bracket for the NCAA Tournament has been revealed. We know the matchups, we know the seeding, we know the regions and we will soon know the tip times. But we don't know the exact order the committee ranked each team in the field.
Until now!
Where did No. 1 seed Kansas rank among the rest of the 1 seeds? Which team was the final at-large team to get a bid? All those questions are answered with the official seeding list -- ranked from 1-68 and released by the committee -- in the list below.
- Virginia
- Villanova
- Kansas
- Xavier
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Purdue
- Cincinnati
- Michigan State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Texas Tech
- Auburn
- Wichita State
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Florida
- Miami
- Houston
- TCU
- Texas A&M
- Arkansas
- Nevada
- Rhode Island
- Seton Hall
- Creighton
- Virginia Tech
- Missouri
- Butler
- Kansas State
- Providence
- Alabama
- NC State
- Florida State
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- St. Bonaventure
- Arizona State
- Syracuse
- San Diego State
- Loyola Chicago
- New Mexico State
- Davidson
- South Dakota State
- Murray State
- Buffalo
- UNC-Greensboro
- College of Charleston
- Marshall
- Bucknell
- Montana
- Wright State
- Stephen F. Austin
- Lipscomb
- Georgia State
- Cal State Fullerton
- Iona
- UMBC
- Penn
- Radford
- LIU Brooklyn
- NC Central
- Texas Southern
This means that Syracuse, at No. 44, was the last team in. All the others below on the fabled S curve were automatic bids.
