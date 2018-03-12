March Madness 2018: Official NCAA Tournament bracket seeding 1-68

The full bracket for the NCAA Tournament has been revealed. We know the matchups, we know the seeding, we know the regions and we will soon know the tip times. But we don't know the exact order the committee ranked each team in the field.

Until now!

Where did No. 1 seed Kansas rank among the rest of the 1 seeds? Which team was the final at-large team to get a bid? All those questions are answered with the official seeding list -- ranked from 1-68 and released by the committee -- in the list below.

This means that Syracuse, at No. 44, was the last team in. All the others below on the fabled S curve were automatic bids.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander put together his own ranking of these 68 teams -- not based on resume but based on how good they are. Use that list to help you fill out your own bracket with CBS Sports' Bracket Games!