March Madness 2018: Official NCAA Tournament bracket seeding 1-68

Syracuse was the last team in

The full bracket for the NCAA Tournament has been revealed. We know the matchups, we know the seeding, we know the regions and we will soon know the tip times. But we don't know the exact order the committee ranked each team in the field.

Until now!

Where did No. 1 seed Kansas rank among the rest of the 1 seeds? Which team was the final at-large team to get a bid? All those questions are answered with the official seeding list -- ranked from 1-68 and released by the committee -- in the list below.

  1. Virginia
  2. Villanova
  3. Kansas
  4. Xavier
  5. North Carolina
  6. Duke
  7. Purdue
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Michigan State
  10. Tennessee
  11. Michigan
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Auburn
  14. Wichita State
  15. Gonzaga
  16. Arizona
  17. Kentucky
  18. West Virginia
  19. Clemson
  20. Ohio State
  21. Florida
  22. Miami
  23. Houston
  24. TCU
  25. Texas A&amp;M
  26. Arkansas
  27. Nevada
  28. Rhode Island
  29. Seton Hall
  30. Creighton
  31. Virginia Tech
  32. Missouri
  33. Butler
  34. Kansas State
  35. Providence
  36. Alabama
  37. NC State
  38. Florida State
  39. Texas
  40. Oklahoma
  41. UCLA
  42. St. Bonaventure
  43. Arizona State
  44. Syracuse
  45. San Diego State
  46. Loyola Chicago
  47. New Mexico State
  48. Davidson
  49. South Dakota State
  50. Murray State
  51. Buffalo
  52. UNC-Greensboro
  53. College of Charleston
  54. Marshall
  55. Bucknell
  56. Montana
  57. Wright State
  58. Stephen F. Austin
  59. Lipscomb
  60. Georgia State
  61. Cal State Fullerton
  62. Iona
  63. UMBC
  64. Penn
  65. Radford
  66. LIU Brooklyn
  67. NC Central
  68. Texas Southern

This means that Syracuse, at No. 44, was the last team in. All the others below on the fabled S curve were automatic bids.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander put together his own ranking of these 68 teams -- not based on resume but based on how good they are. Use that list to help you fill out your own bracket with CBS Sports' Bracket Games!

