The Marist Red Foxes look to extend their winning streak to three games when they take on the Maine Black Bears in non-conference action at the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase on Sunday morning. The Red Foxes (3-4), who are coming off a 52-39 win over Columbia on Monday, tied for fifth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference a year ago with a 9-11 conference and 14-16 overall record. The Black Bears (4-3), who dropped a 72-67 decision at Fordham on Wednesday, placed 10th in the America East Conference at 3-15 and were 6-23 overall in 2021-22. This will be the first meeting between the schools since 2012.

Tipoff from The O2 in London is set for 10:30 a.m. ET. The Red Foxes are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Maine vs. Marist odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 126.

Maine vs. Marist spread: Marist -1.5

Maine vs. Marist over/under: 126 points

Maine vs. Marist money line: Maine +110, Marist -130

ME: The Black Bears are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

MAR: The under is 4-0-1 in the Red Foxes' last five games overall

Why Marist can cover



The Red Foxes have five players averaging seven points or more, led by senior center Patrick Gardner. Gardner has reached double digits in six of seven games this season and has registered one double-double – a 24-point, 13-rebound effort in a 78-75 loss to Binghamton on Nov. 12. He also had 20 points in a 70-59 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 22. For the season, he is averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and one steal per game.

Junior forward Javon Cooley averages 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 44.2% of his shots from the floor, including 41.2% from 3-point range. He has one double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 60-54 overtime win at Bucknell on Nov. 26. He has scored in double figures three times, including a 13-point effort on Monday vs. Columbia.

Why Maine can cover

The Black Bears have been led by sophomore guard Kellen Tynes, who has reached double figures in five of seven games, including one double-double. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-64 win at Boston College. His top scoring effort was a 24-point performance in a 70-63 loss at Brown on Nov. 27. For the year, he is averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Senior guard Gedi Juozapaitis also provides the Black Bears with offense, and is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is coming off a 19-point performance in the loss at Fordham. Juozapaitis has reached double digits in six of seven games, including in each of the last four. He had a season-high 22 points in a 66-58 win over Central Connecticut State on Nov. 23.

