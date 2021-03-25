The No. 1 seed Memphis Tigers face the No. 2 seed Boise State Broncos in a 2021 National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday. The Tigers (17-8), who finished third in the American Athletic Conference at 11-4, advanced with a 71-60 triumph over Dayton on Saturday. The Broncos (19-8), who finished fourth in the Mountain West at 14-6, defeated SMU 85-84 last Thursday in the opening round. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Tip-off from UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas, is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Tigers are four-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Memphis odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143. Before making any Memphis vs. Boise State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Boise State in the NIT 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Boise State vs. Memphis:

Boise State vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -4

Boise State vs. Memphis over-under: 143 points

Boise State vs. Memphis money line: Boise State +160, Memphis -190

BSU: Held opponents to fewer than 60 points in nine games this season

MEM: Shot 58.6 percent (17 of 29) in the second half of its win over Dayton

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers have won eight of their last 10 games. Sophomore Landers Nolley II leads the Tigers in scoring at 12.9 points per game. He scored 21 points in the win over Dayton and has scored in double figures in 16 games, including five with 20 or more. He has one double-double, an 18-point, 10-rebound effort against Central Florida on Feb. 3. Nolley was named to the All-AAC first team, and was named to the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Watch List.

Junior forward Deandre Williams also leads the Tigers' offense, averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He has reached double figures in 14 games, including each of the last six contests. He has also registered three double-doubles, including a 17-point, 11-rebound performance at SMU on Jan. 28. Williams had 13 points, nine rebounds and a career-high three steals against Tulsa on Dec. 21.

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak in the first-round win over SMU. Senior guard Derrick Alston Jr., who scored 13 points in the victory, leads Boise State in scoring at 17.3 points per game. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game. He is connecting on 44.6 percent of his field goals, including 38.7 percent from 3-point range, and 86.7 percent from the free throw line. He started 27 games and was named an All-Mountain West first team selection by the coaches and media.

Senior forward Abu Kigab, who has started 25 games, is not expected to play after suffering a shoulder injury. He is averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Picking up the slack on offense is junior guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who is coming off a 13-point performance against SMU. Shaver averages 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is knocking down 82.6 percent of his free throws.

How to make Boise State vs. Memphis picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 141 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boise State vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.