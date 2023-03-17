The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are looking to make another run, but it won't start easy, as they open the 2023 NCAA Tournament against the confident Drake Bulldogs on Friday. The 17th-ranked and fifth-seeded Hurricanes (25-7) reached the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight last year. They come in off an 85-78 loss to a surging Duke team in the ACC Tournament semifinals last Friday. They are hoping big man Norchad Omier is ready to go after he sprained his ankle in that game. The Bulldogs (27-7) have won 13 of their past 14. Their only loss was to the Bradley team they crushed 77-51 to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on March 5.

Tipoff in Albany, N.Y. is set for 7:25 p.m. ET Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hurricanes as 2-point favorites in its latest Drake vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 146. Before locking in any Miami vs. Drake picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament 79-53 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,300 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Drake and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Drake vs. Miami:

Drake vs. Miami spread: Hurricanes -2

Drake vs. Miami over/under: 146 points

Drake vs. Miami money line: Hurricanes -130, Bulldogs +110

DRA: The Bulldogs are 10-10-1 ATS since 2020 in neutral-site matchups.

MIA: The Hurricanes are 9-8 ATS at neutral sites the past three seasons.

Drake vs. Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes played much tougher competition in the ACC, which produced five NCAA Tournament teams. They won the regular-season title before falling to a Duke team that is one of the hottest in the nation. Omier was hurt one minute into the game and didn't return. He is one of four Miami players averaging at least 13 points, led by ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong (16.2). Jordan Miller scores 15.3, and he and Wong combine for 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

The Canes are 18-12 against the spread, 6-2 ATS with a rest disadvantage. Miami has scored more than 80 points in seven of its past 11 games and averages 79.6. Miami shoots 48.5% from the field (18th in the nation) and 37.2% from 3-point range (42nd). It went 5-5 SU against teams in the field of 68, including a 22-point victory against Duke last month. The Canes ended the season in a rut but will be fired up to rise to the occasion. They went 3-3 ATS after a loss this season.

Why Drake can cover

The Bulldogs have been red-hot, peaking at the perfect time. They beat Wichita State in the First Four in 2021 for their first NCAA Tournament victory in half a century. They then lost to USC and are looking for more this time. Drake is a strong shooting team and faces a Miami defense that has struggled. Miami ranks 233rd in scoring defense (71.7 ppg) and 258th in opponent field-goal percentage (44.8). Drake allows 64.8 points (42nd) and 41.2% shooting (44th).

Drake is 16-16-1 ATS, 5-1-1 ATS at neutral sites. The balanced offense is led by Tucker DeVries, who averages 19 points and 5.6 rebounds. Roman Penn scores 12.6 and averages a team-high 5.4 assists, while Garrett Sturtz and Darnell Brodie combine for 18.3 points and 13.6 rebounds. Brodie should play a major role with Omier out or at less than 100%. DeVries, Penn and Sturtz all shoot better than 36.5% from 3-point range and at least 81.6% from the free-throw line.

How to make Drake vs. Miami picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 148 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Drake? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.